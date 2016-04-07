Studio Technologies Powers up Model 370 Intercom Beltpack and Model 380 On-Air Beltpack for NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 7, 2016—Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video and fiber-optic solutions, will be showcasing the new Model 370 Intercom Beltpack and Model 380 On-Air Beltpack during NAB 2016 (Booth C8549). Designed to utilize Dante’s Audio-over-Ethernet network media technology, the beltpacks allow unique intercom and on-air audio solutions for fixed and mobile broadcast facilities.

“The Model 370 and 380 beltpacks leverage the power of Dante and standard LAN networking to offer exciting new ways of meeting the needs of sports and broadcast applications,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “With the rapid shift to Audio-over-Ethernet, legacy solutions are no longer applicable. The Model 370 and 380 units solve traditional needs in non-traditional ways — the ‘dog’ really has been taught some new tricks. We’ll be showcasing these products for the first time at NAB and we invite attendees to stop by for a visit.”

The Model 370 Intercom Beltpack starts with the features required of traditional broadcast 2-channel party-line (PL) intercom user devices and adds the advanced performance and capabilities that Dante Audio-over-Ethernet allows. Over a standard IP network, multiple Model 370 units can be used in PL intercom applications with help from an external Dante-enabled audio matrix. Units can also be used “point-to-point” or directly interfaced with ports on compatible matrix intercom systems. Only a single Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) connection is required for operation. Several user features can be easily configured to meets the needs of various applications. A “call” function, compatible with traditional broadcast PL systems, is included. These capabilities, combined with the high-quality audio that the digital signal path offers, provides a user experience that has never been better.

The Model 380 On-Air Beltpack offers a unique combination of audio resources, including both on-air and talent cue (IFB) capabilities in a compact, portable package. Optimized for broadcast sports and news-gathering applications, it allows incredibly-simple deployment while providing essential user features and maintaining “pro” audio. The Model 380 integrates directly into both Dante and standard analog audio environments. With just a PoE connection, a microphone and a pair of headphones or an earpiece, a complete broadcast “stand-up” on-air position can be created.

Since 2013, Studio Technologies has embraced the Audio-over-Ethernet movement, developing a range of Dante-enabled products that offer unique solutions for broadcast, production, commercial and government applications. Established Dante-compatible products include the Model 214, 215 and 216 Announcer’s Consoles, Model 45DR and Model 45DC Intercom Interfaces, the Model 5202 Dante to Phones and Line Output Interface, the Model 5204 Dual Line Input to Dante Interface and the Model 5205 Mic/Line to Dante Interface. The Model 370 and 380 further enhance Studio Technologies’ line of Dante-enabled products, adding support for support for intercom and specialized on-air applications.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber-optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. Founded in 1978, the company is committed to designing and manufacturing dependable, cost-effective, and creative solutions for fixed and field broadcast, stadium, and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, intercom and IFB interfaces, announcer consoles, and loudspeaker monitor control systems. A growing line of Dante-enabled audio-over-Ethernet products is receiving wide recognition. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies website at www.studio-tech.com or call 847.676.9177.