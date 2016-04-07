Black Box Inside Supports fileCAST Media for New Media Tagging Solution

Black Box Network Services, a leading technology solutions provider, announced that fileCAST Media GmbH, the manufacturer of the new LiveLogging solution for its Online Media Library (OML) platform, is using Black Box technology to extend signals and connect to live production multi-feed environments. The purpose is to tag media content from multiple sources during a live event, enabling content owners to offer valuable media assets in a searchable format in near real time.

“We are very happy that fileCAST has selected Black Box technology to develop this impressive new solution for content generators and owners. Black Box inside is a program to foster collaboration in the industry to advance technical solutions and to enable creative business models.” notes Tom Strade, Vice President of Technology & Innovation at Black Box.

The fileCAST solution uses Black Box 4K60 extenders for quick setup at location. As a result, fileCAST´s OML technology does not have to be in close proximity to the signal sources. Secure connections protect the content.

Thomas Strobl, Managing Director of fileCAST adds, “The Black Box inside partnership helped fileCAST to reduce development time, and allowed us to focus on the core application. We wanted to enable content generators and owners to more effectively use the many hours of great material produced at various live events, mostly sports. The tagging process is done in real time and the material is then archived with this additional metadata. This improves the search options and subsequently the use and exploitation of content.”

All sports events are covered by a large number of cameras focusing on specific tasks, like following a particular player or covering a specific part of a race track. This new solution helps content owners to identify key scenes faster and market the archived material more effectively.

