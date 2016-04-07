TMD and BroadStream Solutions form technical and business alliance

N4225, NAB, Las Vegas: TMD, the leading provider of asset management systems for digital and physical assets, today announced that it has entered a technical and business alliance with leading automated playout solutions provider, BroadStream Solutions.

The companies will work together to jointly deliver integrated solutions to new and established customers worldwide. TMD’s well-established, flexible, and robust MAM system will complement BroadStream’s equally proven, flexible, and highly reliable OASYS integrated playout solution.

The alliance will debut at NAB Show 2016 in the form of a workflow demonstration, which will tightly integrate TMD’s cloud enabled Paragon+ Content Management solution within BroadStream’s OASYS playout platform. The demo will be available for demonstration on the BroadStream Booth N6315.

Paragon+ is powered by TMD’s fully virtualized Mediaflex®-UMS MAM platform, which delivers all the benefits of a service-oriented architecture, providing a simple and scalable software defined workflow orchestration approach to content management. Mediaflex-UMS’s virtualization means that it can run and scale flexibly as an on-premise, hybrid, or in-the-cloud system.

BroadStream’s OASYS delivers truly integrated and seamless playout from a single server to provide a highly resilient platform that is agile and fully scalable to meet the most demanding broadcast and channel requirements, from a simple channel-in-a-box to large, multi-channel solution. OASYS is used by broadcasters worldwide and is available in HD-SDI, SDI/IP Hybrid, and virtualized configurations for advanced playout in the cloud.

The integration of the Paragon+ and OASYS technologies will enable users to seamlessly search, select, and send content to a playlist without the need for external devices or processes.

TMD CEO Tony Taylor said, “BroadStream’s OASYS is renowned as a multipurpose, unified, content delivery platform that delivers truly integrated playout on a single server. We are thrilled to be working with such a world class company and to be able to add OASYS Playout to the list of Media Services available from our Mediaflex-UMS platform, I’ve no doubt that our combined MAM and playout solutions will be a prime driver in the move to intelligent, software defined automated workflows.”

BroadStream CEO Herbert Brenninkmeijer said, “TMD is the acknowledged leader in its service-oriented approach to content and workflow orchestration. Together we can create demonstrable operational efficiency through close integration. TMD is a great company to work with, and I am delighted that end-users will soon benefit from the best that our combined technologies have to offer.”

In addition to technical collaboration, TMD and BroadStream’s North American sales team will work closely to expand the reach of both companies in the market.