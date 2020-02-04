LiveU Collaborates on Two Additional Pan-European EU 5G projects

LiveU takes part in The Horizon 2020 research and innovation projects that explore 5G technologies for the broadcast community and other verticals
LiveU has increased its collaboration with leading European partners on 5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects, testing and validating content contribution and media production use cases over advanced 5G Release 16 testbeds. The projects’ goals are to provide the broadcast community and other verticals with insights into 5G performance in real-world scenarios. The projects are funded by Horizon 2020, the biggest EU Research and Innovation program.

LiveU is a technology and use case partner in 5G Tours and in 5G Solutions, where it also serves as the leader of the Leaving Lab project media working group. Both projects test and analyze 5G performance KPIs, including media use cases related to LiveU 5G bonding technology. Participants include some of the largest cellular operators and cellular equipment manufacturers, broadcasters, non-media verticals partners, as well as AI and other technology partners and researchers and academics.

The core 5G technologies being validated include network slicing, New Radio (NR), low latency, edge/cloud computing, SDN/VNF, service orchestration and more, bringing the 5G vision closer to realization. As part of these tests, LiveU’s field units are being used in live events, for example, the Turin festival where orchestral music in auditorium will be synchronized live with street players (5G-Tours) and the Patras festival where multiple cameras will be transmitted from a crowded street (5G-Solutions).

Baruch Altman, AVP Technologies and Projects, LiveU, said, “We’re delighted to be collaborating with some of the leading players in the European cellular and media ecosystem in these important 5G projects, contributing our industry-leading technology and real-world cellular and broadcast experience. Emerging 5G networks offer exciting opportunities for smart cellular bonding. The lessons learned from these 5G validation trials will be used in our products and bring immediate advantages to our customers. There’s no doubt that cellular bonding will continue to play an important role in live broadcasts as the wider deployment of 5G networks results in greater commercial use.”

The 5G-Solutions ICT-19 RIA project “5G Solutions for European Citizens” aims to prove and validate that 5G provides prominent industry verticals with ubiquitous access to a wide range of forward-looking services with orders of magnitude of improvement over 4G, thus bringing the 5G vision closer to realization. The project provides validation of more than 140 KPIs for 20 innovative and heterogeneous use cases that require 5G performance capabilities and that are expected to have a high future commercialization potential. (EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program grant no. 856691).

The 5G-Tours ICT-19 RIA project “SmarT mObility, media and e-health for toURists and citizenS” involves advanced 5G validation trials across multiple vertical industries, deploying full end-to-end trials to bring 5G to real users for thirteen representative use cases. The project will provide efficient and reliable close-to-commercial services for tourists, citizens and patients in three different types of cities: Rennes, Turin and Athens. (EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program grant no. 856950).

LiveU was previously involved in the 5G-XCast project, completed last year. The two-year collaborative project focused on devising, assessing and demonstrating a conceptually novel and forward-looking 5G network architecture for large scale immersive media delivery. LiveU’s wireless high-speed mobile broadband technology, Databridge, was used to enable the convergence of fixed and cellular networks. (EU Horizon 2020 research and innovation program grant no 761498).

