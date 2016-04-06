Triveni Digital Launches GuideBuilder(R) XM Signaling and Announcement Generator for ATSC 3.0 Broadcast TV

PRINCETON, N.J. -- April 5, 2016 -- Triveni Digital today announced the introduction of GuideBuilder(R) XM, a new signaling and announcement generator that offers unified functionality per ATSC 3.0 candidate standard, along with support for legacy standards such as ATSC 1.0 PSIP and DVB-SI. GuideBuilder XM expands upon Triveni Digital's market-leading GuideBuilder metadata platform, providing support for the widest range of third-party interfaces and deployment architectures available.

Through the system's user-friendly interface, broadcasters can manage metadata across multiple stations while maintaining a seamless workflow during the transition to ATSC 3.0. Using the system for channel sharing, broadcasters can unify the generation and management of metadata via centralized, distributed, or cloud workflows. By enabling broadcasters to deliver advanced electronic programming/service guides (EPGs/ESGs) and localized, enhanced emergency alerts in the ATSC 3.0 era, GuideBuilder XM improves the television viewing experience.

"From a practicality standpoint, it is important that a broadcaster's new ATSC 3.0 signaling and announcement system be an architecturally integral part of the service delivery infrastructure, which will grow in complexity," said Ralph Bachofen, vice president of sales and marketing at Triveni Digital. "GuideBuilder XM allows stations to retain backwards compatibility by utilizing the same listing service and workflow approach as they are used to with ATSC 1.0, with built-in extensibility for new services. This approach is critical toward making a manageable transition to the future where new services in a channel/service sharing environment must be supported. Our goal is to enable our customers to continue using their current systems, while supporting upgrades that enable better TV."

GuideBuilder XM is an essential component of Triveni Digital's new Broadcast Services Management Platform, which comprises additional software applications including Dyme(TM) (Dynamic Media Engine), ACE(TM) (Addressable Content Engine), and SkyScraper(R) XM for efficient hybrid content distribution.

Using the signaling and announcement system, broadcasters can automatically ingest schedule updates from all popular listing services, apply them to any number of services, and output program and service guide data to third-party multiplexers and encoders.

The new signaling and announcement system is available as a simple software upgrade for existing GuideBuilder customers, as well as those who purchase cloud services and new standalone systems. Triveni Digital will demonstrate the system's advanced capabilities at the 2016 NAB Show in booth SU15402.

More information about Triveni Digital products is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

# # #

About Triveni Digital

Triveni Digital develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Note to Editors: When referring to Triveni Digital, please use the complete company name, "Triveni Digital." Product and company names mentioned herein are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.202comms.com/TriveniDigital/TriveniDigital_GuideBuilderXM.jpg

Photo Caption: Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) XM Signaling and Announcement Generator

Visit Triveni Digital at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU15402

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Triveni%20Digital%20Launches%20GuideBuilder%20XM%20Signaling%20and%20Announcement%20Generator%20for%20ATSC%203.0%20Broadcast%20TV%20-%20http://goo.gl/lQ9W9b

Follow Triveni Digital:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Triveni-Digital/137957436263401

https://twitter.com/TriveniDigital

http://www.linkedin.com/company/32484?trk=tyah