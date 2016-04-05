VidOvation Launches VidOwave 60G 750 PA

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 5, 2016 -- VidOvation today introduced the VidOwave 60G 750 PA, an advanced 60-GHz millimeter-wave broadband and wireless data connectivity solution. The VidOwave 60G 750 PA delivers low latency and full-duplex Gigabit Ethernet transport, at speeds up to 1.25 Gbps, in a small, ruggedized, and easy-to-install enclosure.

"Our new VidOwave 60G 750 PA is ideal for a wide variety of networking applications and deployments, particularly those that would be impossible or cost-prohibitive using fiber optic cable. A few examples are IP video streaming and transport, connecting LANs between buildings, extending fiber backbones, and wireless backhaul for 3G and 4G/LTE mobile networks," said Jim Jachetta, executive vice president and chief technology officer, VidOvation. "The VidOwave 60G 750 PA is just the latest example of VidOvation's innovation in 60-GHz technology, an area in which we are widely recognized. For instance, we provided the NHL with the 60-GHz wireless in-net goal camera system to facilitate replays."

The VidOwave 60G 750 PA supports full-duplex, 60-GHz millimeter wave wireless links with 7 GHz of allocated spectrum bandwidth, advanced intelligence, and comprehensive Ethernet switching functionality. The solution features a fully integrated dual-port Gigabit Ethernet switch and integrated low-latency forward error correction (

Weighing only 2.4 kg (5.2 pounds), the VidOwave 60G 750 PA is housed in a ruggedized outdoor enclosure designed for extreme weather operation. The system is powered via POE+ and draws less than 15 watts.

VidOvation Moving Video Forward is a leading manufacturer of video, audio, and data communications systems for the broadcast television and sports, corporate AV, and government markets, offering 50 years of combined experience. Encompassing wireless video, bonded cellular, video streaming, video networking, IPTV, and fiber optic communications systems, VidOvation solutions improve video transmissions by removing the frustrations of dropouts, latency, interference, noise, and security issues. VidOvation excels in helping its clients integrate custom solutions into existing infrastructures, with the ability to meet almost any application or budget. The company applies proven expertise on the complete project lifecycle -- from project consulting and management, to engineering and design, to warranty and support. Learn more at vidovation.com or call +1 949-777-5435.

