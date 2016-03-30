Riedel Appoints Rhett Frazier to Oversee Business Development for Western United States

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- March 30, 2016 -- Continuing the expansion of its North American team, Riedel Communications has appointed Rhett Frazier to oversee business development for the Western United States. Frazier joins the company with nearly a decade of experience in broadcast- and media-focused sales, account management, solution design, and business strategy and development.

"Rhett has a proven track record in relationship-building, as well as excellent client and project management skills," said Patti Gunnell, Riedel's vice president of sales for the Western U.S. "I am confident that he will excel in leveraging consultative selling and business development efforts to extend the reach and adoption of Riedel's far-reaching networking solutions."

Frazier joins Riedel having most recently served as strategic account manager at Key Code Media, where he not only developed content monetization strategies for high-profile accounts, but also crafted video content solutions around UHD and 4K workflows in order to increase customers' profitability and brand exposure. In an earlier role as director of business development at Cineverse, the world's largest production support firm, Frazier contributed to the significant growth of the digital cinema rental division; cultivated and maintained relationships with top network and broadcast executives, producers, and cinematographers; and supported multiple Academy Award, Emmy, DGI, and ASC award-winners in achieving their artistic vision.

As national business development manager at Bexel Broadcast Services, Frazier provided strategic leadership; developed strategic partnerships and high-level collaborations across areas including broadcast production, Web-based streaming, and social networking; and pioneered the deployment of broadcast production tools for "extreme" sports events. Previous roles include vice president of sales at HomeRun Media, where he spearheaded growth areas of file transfer and file acceleration technologies over IP, and a position in sales and market development for the Western region at Bexel, where he was the top sales representative nationwide.

Frazier is based in Burbank, California, and reports directly to Gunnell.

Information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

# # #

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 350 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_Rhett-Frazier.jpg

Photo Caption: Rhett Frazier, Business Development Manager, Western U.S.

Share it on Twitter: Riedel Appoints Rhett Frazier to Oversee Business Development for Western United States - http://goo.gl/c8Y71J

Follow Us:

https://www.facebook.com/RiedelCommunicationsInternational

https://plus.google.com/+RiedelNet/posts

https://twitter.com/RIEDELnet

https://www.linkedin.com/company/549773

https://www.youtube.com/user/riedelcommunications

https://de.pinterest.com/RIEDELnet/

https://instagram.com/riedelcommunications/

http://de.slideshare.net/RIEDELCommunications