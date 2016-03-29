RUSHWORKS Expands the Universe of Integrated Robotic Lighting and Video Control

Flower Mound, TX • RUSHWORKS, a Dallas area-based software development company specializing in low cost, high performance television production, automation, and streaming solutions, will expand the universe of integrated robotic lighting and video control with the introduction of its PTX Universal PanTilt head at NAB 2016. PTX is designed to work with the Blackmagic Design Micro Studio Camera 4K and other standalone cameras and camcorders from Sony, Canon, Panasonic and JVC that support LANC control. In addition to pan and tilt, the fixture provides control of zoom, focus, iris, and record start/stop, if the cameras support the commands.

But the addition of full DMX control is what defines the singular point-of-difference with this versatile solution. For the first time, lighting directors and scene designers can include video cameras in their DMX universes, using DMX consoles to block shots using one or more cameras in their scene definitions. They can iso-record one or more cameras for post-event video editing … and can send the video outputs to IMAG displays and/or incorporate them in their media server outputs. The PTX has a unique fixture profile that can be loaded into the most popular lighting consoles and software for integrated lighting and video show design.

“We’ve always recognized the need to provide a pan/tilt head that supports the new generation of smaller cameras, including the GoPro, Sony Action Cam, a new generation of tiny SDI point-of-view cameras, and the Micro Studio 4K with zoom lens options,” said Rush Beesley, President of RUSHWORKS. “When Blackmagic Designs approached us for a solution adaptable to their highly popular Micro Studio camera, we integrated our pan/tilt mechanism with the Micro’s available software controls … including zoom, iris and focus that’s available on certain micro four-thirds lenses,” said Beesley.

The PTX camera control is also featured in RUSHWORKS’ VDESK and REMO Integrated PTZ Production Systems, which already include three unique user interfaces: CLASSIC, PRODUCER and TalkingPoints, along with the recently announced TALK-TAKE automated video switching feature that’s based on active microphone detection.

“We believe our integrated PTZ production systems provide the most features and flexibility for the best price,” Beesley offered. “And the addition of the PTX head and control software further expand the functionality of these solutions.”

Markets currently benefiting from the use of VDESK and REMO solutions include city and state governments, court systems, school districts, houses of worship, radio stations, entertainment venues, lecture and presentation halls and more.

About RUSHWORKS

Founded in 2001, RUSHWORKS provides low-cost, high-performance television production, automation and video streaming solutions. These scalable and extensible solutions integrate networked video and graphics servers and encoders with "powerfully simple" automation software for Houses of Worship, Broadcast, Cable, PEG channels, Meetings, Events and Digital Signage. The company also designs and installs turnkey integrated media solutions for city government channels, including automation systems, encoders, audio support systems, large screen monitors, video presenter solutions, and other meeting room AV support. For further information: http://www.rushworks.tv

