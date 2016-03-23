Alabama Public Television Advances Workflow for the Future with Myers’ ProTrack

Northampton, MA, March 23, 2016 -- Myers, a leading developer of broadcast management software, announces the return of Alabama Public Television (APT) to their broadcast management system, ProTrack. ProTrack will serve as APT’s primary content metadata database and distribution manager. By centralizing content metadata at the business level and providing a series of integration points to technical systems up and down the broadcast chain, ProTrack will drive APT’s multi-channel workflows from the point of acquisition to playout and everything in between. In addition, APT will also realize significant operational efficiencies as a result of joining WGBH and Sony’s Public Media Management (PMM) Solution, a centralized content acquisition and distribution model built on Myers’ exclusive ProTrack Hub & Spoke platform.

APT chose to implement ProTrack after seeking a comprehensive solution that would allow them to more efficiently manage their assets, as well as be able to effectively monetize them over the long-term. The PMM model, consisting of a Network Operation Center (NOC) and multiple Nodes that connect to it, will enable APT, as a Node, to take advantage of the cost efficiencies that a centralized cloud-based program acquisition and repository has to offer. Furthermore, they will be afforded seamless content aggregation and delivery workflow employing PMM’s content distribution services, all while maintaining scheduling autonomy at the local level.

“In an effort for us to build a broadcast management workflow that would be sustainable for the future, we knew we needed to not only look at what could help us better manage assets today, but what will provide us the platform to efficiently scale for tomorrow,” said Windell Wood, COO, Alabama Public Television. “Implementing ProTrack was a win-win, providing us enhanced capabilities at the user level, and reduced costs at the operational level.”

“We are always focused on providing our customers with advanced tools that not only position them to increase revenue opportunities, but help them to reduce operational expenses and be more profitable,” said Crist Myers, CEO and President of Myers. “By using ProTrack, we will be able to provide APT just that.”

About Alabama Public Television

Alabama Public Television – the nation’s first statewide educational television network – touches the lives of Alabama citizens every day through television production and broadcasting, extensive online resources, community partnerships and other services, including vital statewide communications for Alabama public safety and emergency management. Alabama Public Television operates nine digital transmitters that cover the state. Each transmitter broadcasts three separate channels: APT HD (High Definition), APT World, and APT-Create (How-To and Travel). The Alabama Educational Television Commission also holds the license for one public radio station, WLRH-FM in Huntsville.

About Myers

Founded in 1982, Myers has been a pioneer in developing broadcast management software for the rapidly evolving media landscape. Myers’ extensive domain knowledge and systems integration expertise has served as an integral part in the development of a suite of software products and services that drive distribution workflows across multiple departments and systems. Media facilities large and small utilize and benefit from our unique, scalable broadcast management solution, helping them improve operational efficiency and profitability.