NVerzion Enhances CloudNine Video Server, Increasing Workflow and Operational Efficiencies for Broadcasters

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 22, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced significant enhancements to its CloudNine" video server that improve workflow and operational efficiencies within broadcast organizations. Leveraging CloudNine, stations can simultaneously record and playout content from a wide range of third-party commercial and program delivery systems -- as well as update metadata -- to streamline operations, increase flexibility, and lower CAPEX and OPEX. NVerzion will demonstrate the new capabilities for CloudNine, including support for streaming-over-IP, at the 2016 NAB Show, booth N3725.

"As broadcasters continue to be inundated with file-based assets, they need a video server that is smart, flexible, and efficient," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "The latest version of our CloudNine video server goes beyond standard systems, providing scalable, affordable storage and advanced features such as network triggers, internal multiformat management, and multichannel playout to ensure crystal-clear on-air presentation for viewers and new levels of workflow efficiency for broadcasters."

A key new feature offered by CloudNine is network trigger monitoring and management. By enabling stations to receive embedded VANC network triggers and roll to local commercial breaks, the video server improves efficiency, freeing up operations staff to focus on other important tasks. CloudNine also features a new CloudCoder functionality that allows broadcasters to perform a variety of internal transcoding operations. Offering support for all major codecs, wrappers, and native file formats without any expensive transcoding, flipping, or remuxing, the video server provides broadcasters with unparalleled flexibility to ensure high-quality broadcast presentations at all times.

CloudNine's new Smart Storage Technology provides a unique architecture for sharing and accessing file content across multiple CloudNine video servers as well as video servers from third-party manufacturers. Using this feature, stations can dramatically speed up their file-based operations. Through the video server's new CloudStore functionality, broadcasters can facilitate multichannel playout from a storage device, or from multiple storage devices via Gigabit networks.

Additionally, using the new enhanced CloudNine video server, broadcasters can support closed captions delivered over line 21, CEA-608 for analog TV, or CEA-708 for digital TV. By allowing stations to comply with the latest broadcast industry standards for closed captions, CloudNine ensures a superior television experience for viewers that are deaf or hard of hearing.

