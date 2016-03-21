Sound Devices Announces Comprehensive Firmware Update For Its Rack-Mount Recorders

REEDSBURG, WI, MARCH 21, 2016— Sound Devices,LLC, announces firmware version 2.30 for its full line of rack-mount recording solutions, including the Video Devices PIX 270i and PIX 250i video recorders, and the Sound Devices 970 audio recorder. This update provides a number of significant enhancements, including new copy functionality and grouped playback of non-native files.

PIX 270i users now have the ability to group multiple video decks together for frame-accurate playback of non-native files, including those created in Adobe Premiere®, Final Cut Pro®, and Avid®. This new feature is ideal for use with multi-screen presentations. With this update, the PIX 270i and PIX 250i can also recognize timecode from non-native files.

The v2.30 firmware release also enables the PIX video decks and the 970 audio deck to copy recorded files and Reel folders from one drive to another without the need for a computer. Drive-to-drive copying may be initiated through the device or remotely via the PIXNET™ web interface.

The firmware v2.30 upgrade for these rack-mount products is now available as a free download online at the following links:

●PIX 270i: http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix270i-firmware

●PIX 250i: http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix250i-firmware

●970: http://www.sounddevices.com/support/downloads/970-firmware

Features and changes in this firmware update also apply to the discontinued Video Devices PIX 260i video deck, which is still in use in many production applications worldwide. Updated firmware downloads for this device are available at:

http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix260i-firmware

The Video Devices PIX series of rack-mount recording devices addresses a large number of multiple-source video production requirements, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, and mobile production. Sound Devices 970 represents the company’s first-ever dedicated, audio-only rack-mount solution, and boasts an impressive 64 channels of Dante and MADI.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, is a leading supplier of audio and video equipment for the professional AV community through its Sound Devices audio product and Video Devices video product divisions. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders, and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, and live event production, and also for acoustical test-and-measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video recorders, monitors, and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports, and events, mobile, TV, film, and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, with additional offices in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.