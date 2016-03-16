Myers Continues Long-Standing Sponsorship of PBS TechCon 16

Myers is proud to be a Silver Sponsor at the event and will lead a ProTrack TAC Session aimed at optimizing workflows

Northampton, MA, March 16, 2016 -- Myers, a leading developer of broadcast management software, is pleased to be a Silver Sponsor of the 2016 PBS Technology Conference again this year. The conference, known as PBS TechCon, takes place April 13 - 15, 2016 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Myers, who has been an exhibitor at the conference for over 20 years, currently supports 98% of the PBS member station marketplace. Myers’ participation and support of the conference is a testament to their long-standing commitment to making PBS TechCon a success.

Myers will be an exhibiting in Booth #118, where demonstrations of their upcoming ProTrack v6.08 product release will be shared. The new release introduces an entirely overhauled sales environment built on a new, forward-leaning HTML5 technology platform. The upcoming release provides powerful new sales capabilities and optimizes processes that help streamline the entire sales workflow. It also features an intuitive and sleek new User Interface (UI). Both potential and existing users will have the chance to meet with Myers’ technical support, professional services, development, sales, and integration specialists while at the conference.

During the event, Myers will also participate in a PBS Traffic Advisory Committee (TAC) session entitled, “ProTrack: Fast and Furious - Supercharge your Workflow,” led by their CEO & President, Crist Myers together with the Traffic Advisory Committee. The interactive session will provide a high level overview of Myers’ broadcast management system, ProTrack, and its newest release features and functionality. Session attendees will break out to rotate through topics including top time savers, sales, media and other advanced concepts. Attendees will also learn current use best practices and future product considerations in this dynamic session.

“Our PBS member and public media stations have helped build our platform into what it is today and the conference provides the means to meet with them and other key players in the industry face-to-face to continue the conversations that lead to such innovation,” said Crist Myers. “It also enables us to support our Hub & Spoke service provider partners, including Centralcast, LLC, Digital Convergence Alliance, Public Media Management, and their vendor partners."

Immediately following the PBS TechCon conference Myers will be exhibiting at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 18-21, 2016 (Booth #: N6512).

To learn more about Myers, visit www.myersinfosys.com or follow us on Twitter @MyersInfoSys

