Masstech Portal for Avid Streamlines the Path between Editing and Archives

March 10, 2016 — TORONTO, Ontario: Masstech – the trusted provider of innovative, advanced workflow and media asset management solutions – today announced Masstech Portal for Avid®, a new software offering that streamlines media interchange between Avid’s Media Composer® editing systems and Masstech-managed media archives. Users can archive, restore and flatten content simply by dragging and dropping it between their Media Composer and the Masstech Portal, eliminating manual steps and workflow obstacles that distract from creativity.

"Avid customers worldwide have long enjoyed the benefits of our deep and flexible integration with enterprise solutions such as Interplay® | Production," said Savva Mueller, Director of Product Management at Masstech. "Our new Masstech Portal for Avid extends our integration to standalone Media Composer systems and continues our focus on further enhancing the user experience. It gives creative end-users an intuitive archive gateway that works seamlessly with their familiar editing interface while providing powerful, time-saving feedback. The Portal shields editors from the technical details of the archive, letting them focus on creating great content."

Avid sequences and master clips are archived easily by dragging and dropping them from the Media Composer interface into the Masstech Portal. Valuable metadata is preserved, with customizable mapping between Avid and the Masstech media management system. In addition to job status monitoring, the Portal also provides immediate notification of issues such as unrendered effects and offline media in the Avid sequence that would impede the archiving process – giving users valuable feedback not possible in typical, hot-folder based workflows.

Finding and restoring archived media is equally intuitive. After searching the archive directly in the Masstech Portal, editors simply drag and drop the assets they want to restore into Media Composer. Users can perform complete or partial restorations of archived assets, and choose to retrieve the original high-resolution media or low-res proxies. Masstech’s archive management engine automatically retrieves the content from whichever storage tier it resides on, whether online, nearline or deep storage such as an LTO tape library – completely transparently to the user.

Masstech Portal for Avid works with Media Composer – with or without the Media Composer | NewsCutter® Option – as well as Interplay | Production, Avid ISIS® shared storage environments and any other applications that support AAF.

Masstech's proven solutions and advanced technologies enable media enterprises to flexibly and efficiently save, share and transform their content into valuable assets as they manage exponentially growing volumes of media. Organizations of all sizes rely on Masstech for file-based workflow solutions that tangibly improve their productivity while lowering their costs.

Masstech's industry-leading solutions will be showcased in booth SU5405 at the 2016 NAB Show, April 18-21 in Las Vegas. For more information about Masstech, please visit www.masstech.com.

