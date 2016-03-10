MOG’s mxfSPEEDRAIL scores in the European Cup

MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced that Südwestrundfunk(SWR), one of the largest broadcasting organizations in Germany has selected mxfSPEEDRAIL to boost its production workflow during the 2016 European Cup, one of the most famous and prestigious football championships.

Being such an important sports event in the European football calendar, broadcasters need to ensure the delivery of high quality content to the very eager audience. Therefore, it is crucial to select the best production equipment, ensuring maximum performance while minimizing the potential for human error.

SWR has selected the mxfSPEEDRAIL file-based system to be a key element of its video editing workflow. The ingest process is a crucial task within the workflow, so its automation and efficiency reduces the time it takes to get the content to air. With the mxfSPEEDRAIL system, SWR will be able to:

·Edit the contents while they are still ingesting, allowing the editors to save time within the creative process;

·Improve audio bit depth by converting from 16 bits to 24 bits – without the need to use third-party solutions;

·Unify the production environment, transcoding the media files from any input format into a DNxHD format;

·Rewrap and transcode in a single process maintaining the content integrity.

“SWR has been using MOG’s ingest systems for several years, both in its studio facilities and OB vans. We know that mxfSPEEDRAIL is a robust and solid solution that enables the automation of ingest, transcode, playback and SDI capture processes with great capabilities that solve most of our media production breaches”, says Steffen Kretz, video editing supervisor at SWR outside broadcasting.

The deployment will be made with Media Online - MOG’s corporate partner - support. Media Online will provide onsite consultancy and technical support, together with the MOG team.

“We’ve been partnering with MOG from 6 years and it is clear for us that mxfSPEEDRAIL represents the most intelligent choice to improve ingest automation tasks” says Marcus Weyrauch, CEO at Media Online.

