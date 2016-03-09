Dr. Yiyan Wu, IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer, to Present at 2016 NAB Broadcast Engineering Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- March 8, 2016 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that Dr. Yiyan Wu, an IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer and a principal research scientist with the Communications Research Centre (CRC) in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, will be a featured speaker at the 2016 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering Conference. On Sunday, April 17, at noon, Wu will present "LDM for Seamless Local Service Coverage and Local Content Insertion Using ATSC 3.0 Baseline System" as part of the conference's ATSC 3.0 Update session.

Wu's research interests include broadband multimedia communications, digital broadcasting, and communication systems engineering. He is a Fellow of the IEEE, a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering, and an adjunct professor of Carleton University in Ottawa and Western University in London, Ontario, Canada. In addition to serving as an IEEE BTS Distinguished Lecturer, Wu is the editor-in-chief of the IEEE Transactions on Broadcasting journal.

"Dr. Wu is a perfect example of the high caliber of broadcast technology professionals that are available as guest speakers through our Distinguished Lecturer program," said William Hayes, director of engineering and technology, Iowa Public Television, and president of the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society. "As a highly respected scientist in some of our industry's most important fields, Dr. Wu will be the ideal representative for the IEEE BTS at this year's NAB Broadcast Technology Conference."

More information about IEEE BTS is available at bts.ieee.org.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

