Adorama Kicks Off Women’s History Month with Free Photo-Printing Event on March 8th, Plus More Throughout March

New York, NY – March 8, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is celebrating Women’s History Month with a series of events throughout the month, launching today on International Women’s Day. From 9:30am to 3:30pm today, March 8th, photojournalist Dorie Hagler will be “photo busking” in Grand Central Station, photographing portraits of women and giving out prints on the spot in honor of her new project me&EVE, which honors women and their stories. Dorie will take the photo shoot to Adorama in the afternoon, taking portraits of female customers and giving away free prints from 4:30pm to 6pm at the Adorama store located at 42 W. 18th Street in Manhattan.

“Every woman has a story to share. With my camera I see women, listen to women, and acknowledge their story. Women’s issues are finally being taken seriously. Since the world is listening, sharing these stories is a catalyst for change, and that is the goal of me&EVE,” Dorie says of her partnership with Adorama and just-launched project, me&EVE.

In addition to its portrait event on International Women’s Day, Adorama is partnering with Dorie to celebrate Women’s History Month with a series of engaging events throughout March. See below for more details.

Women Photographers: A Panel Discussion

Sunday, March 20, 2016; 11am – 1pm

In this special panel event, Dorie Hagler will moderate a panel discussion on the role that female photographers play in changing societal perceptions. The panel will include a street photographer, war photographer, fashion photographer, fine art photographer, photojournalist and photo editor. All are invited to join and be inspired. Attendees will be encouraged to ask questions, and should bring a camera and friends to learn and share in the lively discussion.

Mother/Daughter Day at Adorama

Friday, March 25, 2016; 11am – 1pm

Joined by her 15-year-old-daughter, Lucia, who is already a talented photographer and photo editor in her own right, photographer Dorie Hagler will be leading a mother/daughter workshop on taking and being in portraits. She’ll share some of her best tricks, as well as the must-have gear she always has in her bag. Hagler will even be sharing her very own soon-to-be-patented “photo therapy” process, which makes even the most reluctant subjects comfortable. Attendees should bring their daughters along to share in the experience and get inspired.

History of Women’s Photography

Monday, March 28, 2016; 6pm – 7:30pm

Women have been part of the photography industry from its beginnings. Margaret Bourke White’s photograph of The Fort Peck Dam was on the first cover of “Life Magazine.” Laura Gilpin worked as a farmer so she could afford to buy just one sheet of film at a time and then drove alone for hours through rural New Mexico to expose that one sheet of film at just the right time of day. The list goes on.

Adorama is honoring these and more female photographers in this seminar, where photographer Dorie Hagler will present the work of women photographers, then and now, for a celebration of women’s contribution to photography.

About Dorie Hagler

Dorie Hagler is a storyteller and an advocate. She advocates for people, communities, and businesses by telling their stories in a compelling, honest and humanizing way. Dorie is inspired by the stories regardless of whether they are news breaking international natural disasters or her hometown’s rodeo queen competition.

Dorie’s photographs appear in distinguished publications such as The New York Times, Sports Illustrated, The Chicago Tribune, The Denver Post, The Albuquerque Journal, The Taos News, Ski Magazine, New Mexico Magazine, Mothering Magazine and many others.

Dorie is a project photographer for international non-profits, local non-profits and documentary film-makers and has been awarded public art commissions by The State of New Mexico.

Images from her personal documentary projects are collected by museums, public buildings and state agencies throughout New Mexico and the United States. Dorie lives in New York with her husband and her two daughters.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

