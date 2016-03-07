Plug-and-Play Graphics Solution for Euro 2016 and Copa America Broadcasts to Debut at NAB 2016

RCS and Vizrt collaborate to bring networks specialized version of LaunchPad for upcoming soccer competition coverage

Burbank, CA (March 7, 2016) – With fan excitement building for Euro 2016 and Copa America, Reality Check Systems (RCS) is teaming up with Vizrt to offer a specialized version of LaunchPad – its interactive solution used by broadcasters worldwide – to facilitate plug-and-play full screen graphics and highlight analysis for studio programming surrounding the soccer competitions. The intuitive technology, which fuses Opta data with dynamic RCS templates, the Vizrt graphics and video compositing solution Viz Engine, and Viz Libero 3D analysis toolset, will be on display in 4K at NAB 2016 in Vizrt booth #SL2417.

Available as an end-to-end offering for the duration of both competitions, LaunchPad enables seamless integration of full screen graphics directly into broadcasts via switcher or on-set via a touchscreen controlled by talent. Using the solution, a comprehensive range of graphics for Euro 2016 and Copa America – including results; standings; fixtures; touch, pass and shot maps; player and team profiles; and more – are instantly available on-air. The turnkey offering includes the graphics hardware and software, Opta data and a 65” touchscreen.

Key system features include:

·Intuitive UI: An easy-to-use interface ensures simple setup and navigation without requiring engineering or IT expertise. Quickly save pages, create playlists, set up defaults and build rundowns on the fly.

·Web Control: An advanced web portal with drop down menus for Euro 2016 and Copa America teams and players, and optimized performance make it easy to create, preview and instantly display graphics.

·Remote Access: The RCS Navigator Apple® iPad® app can be used to access and control LaunchPad from any network to which the Viz Engine is connected.

·Social Media Integration: Track and share relevant Twitter activity in real-time.

“Data and analytics have become standard for programming surrounding major sporting events, and this version of LaunchPad gives broadcasters a flexible solution to engage Euro 2016 and Copa America viewers with real-time tournament graphics and in-depth data,” shared Jeff Heimbold, VP of Business Development, RCS. “By collaborating with partners like Vizrt and Opta Sports, we’ve created an affordable solution for both data-driven graphics and interactive analysis, allowing broadcasters to bypass traditional integration pains and costly infrastructure investments.”

“Viz Engine is an extremely powerful rendering engine and real-time video and graphics compositor, making it the perfect fit to power LaunchPad’s data-driven graphics and video replays. We’re excited to team up with RCS to bring broadcast clients an ideal solution for delivering graphics and analysis tools for these two tournaments,” said Stephan Würmlin Stadler, EVP of Sports, Vizrt.

Pricing starts at 60,000€. For more information and full rate card, visit at RCS at NAB 2016 in Vizrt booth #SL2417 or contact info@realitycheckystems.com.

About Reality Check Systems

Reality Check Systems (RCS) ignites on-air viewing experiences for some of the most-watched events events on television. With offices in Los Angeles and London, RCS partners with the world's leading sports leagues, federations, networks and social media giants to fuel audience engagement through a customized fusion of dynamic graphics, real-time data and social media. To give shape to each client's unique vision, RCS develops sophisticated graphics and production systems that can be seamlessly deployed in a wide array of professional environments.www.realitychecksystems.com

About Vizrt

Vizrt provides real-time 3D graphics, video playout, studio automation, sports analysis, journalist story tools, and asset management tools for the media and entertainment industry. This includes interactive and virtual solutions, animations, maps, weather, social media, video editing, compositing, and multiplatform VOD and live playout tools. Vizrt has customers in more than 100 countries worldwide including CNN, CBS, Fox, BBC, BSkyB, Sky Sports, CBS Sports, Fox Sports, Al Jazeera, NDR, ITN, ZDF, Star TV, Network 18, TV Today, CCTV, NHK and the list keeps growing. Vizrt has nearly 600 employees and operates in 40 offices worldwide. Vizrt is a privately owned company by Nordic Capital Fund VIII. For further information please refer to www.vizrt.com.

# # #

All trademarks and copyrights referenced herein belong to their respective companies.