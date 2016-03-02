Platinum Tools® Showcases CAT6A Shielded Connectors at 2016 NAB Show

NEWBURY PARK, Calif., March 2, 2016 - Platinum Tools(R) (www.platinumtools.com), the leader in solutions for the preparation, installation and hand termination of wire and cable, is proud to announce it will showcase the CAT6A Shielded Connector line (p/n 106190) during the 2016 NAB Show, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 18-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth C12630. The CAT6A shielded connectors are compatible with Platinum Tools’ Tele-TitanXg™ and Tele-TitanXg™ 2.0 crimp tools.

“Streaming media whether data, audio or video, is on a sharp rise and users are demanding more bandwidth,” said John Phillips, Platinum Tools product manager. “That means bigger cable, such as CAT6e, CAT6A and CAT7, and usually shielded. For maximum performance, connector and crimp tool choice is critical. Our CAT6A/10Gig termination system not only meets, but exceeds these requirements.”

Additional CAT6A Shielded Connector specifications include:

·- Max cable OD: 8.5mm/0.335 inches

·- Max conductor OD: 1.35mm/0.053 inches

·- UL and RoHS compliant

For more information on Platinum Tools and its complete product line, please visit www.platinumtools.com, call (800) 749-5783, or email info@platinumtools.com.

About Platinum Tools

Platinum Tools, founded in 1997, was created based upon two very simple objectives. First, develop the absolute best possible solutions for the preparation, installation, and hand termination of wire and cable. Second, implement an operational infrastructure that can deliver these products in an efficient, timely, and high quality manner.

All of our products must absolutely satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…utility of function; quality of function; and economic value. Our people are our company. They, too, must be focused on and work to satisfy three critical benchmark criteria…customer satisfaction; product knowledge and expertise; and willingness to learn and adapt.

# # #