Broadpeak and NexStreaming Improve OTT Multiscreen Experience

RENNES, France -- Feb. 22, 2016 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid, and mobile TV operators worldwide, today announced that its BkS350 origin server, BkS400 video cache server, and BkA100 analytics tool have been integrated with the NexStreaming NexPlayer SDK to improve OTT multiscreen delivery. Using an end-to-end solution that includes Broadpeak's server, CDN analytics solutions, and the NexPlayer SDK, pay-TV operators can ensure a superior quality of experience (QoE) for subscribers on any screen.

"By teaming up with Broadpeak, we are able to elevate the video experience on devices using the NexPlayer SDK video player for both HLS and MPEG-DASH formats," said Carlos Lucas, vice president at NexStreaming. "In addition, Broadpeak's analytics solutions provide useful information to operators, allowing them to quickly resolve content delivery issues and bring increased satisfaction to their subscribers."

Broadpeak's video server and analytics solutions form a complete video delivery chain for pay-TV operators, simplifying their OTT multiscreen operations. Video is packaged using HLS or the next-generation MPEG-DASH ABR standard and protected with DRM, ensuring a high-quality, secure experience for end users on any device. After being stored on Broadpeak's BkS350 origin server, video is then streamed to end-user devices via the BkS400 cache server and played out on the NexPlayer SDK.

Included in the solution is Broadpeak's BkA100 analytics system which allows operators to dig deeper into the root causes of video delivery issues, providing feedback on what is going on at the delivery system (i.e., servers and network) and player levels. The BkA100 can also ingest information from third-party CDNs that may be used by operators for offload, fail-over, or extension reach scenarios, to offer a single point of display for all analytics information.

Through Broadpeak BkA100 Analytics, operators and content providers using NexPlayer SDK video players can get QoE feedback based on various metrics. Metrics include start-up time (i.e., whether a video starts instantly or takes more than a few seconds to be launched), freezes (i.e., the number and duration of frozen video), displayed video profile (i.e., the bitrate connected to the type of screen), completion rate of content (i.e., the percentage of content that has actually been watched), and errors (i.e., errors due to encoding, the network, the content rights, etc.) This feedback is crucial, as it enables operators to investigate the root causes of issues.

NexStreaming's NexPlayer SDK supports MPEG-DASH, HSL, and all major DRM solutions including Playready and Widevine, making it easy for operators to integrate into any Android(TM) application and provide secure HD video quality on all Android phones, tablets, STBs, and TV sets.

"Today's pay-TV operators must have access to detailed analytics in order to understand the end-user experience," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "By integrating NexStreaming player with our analytics solution, we enable operators to extract crucial analytics about the QoE. By allowing operators to dive deeper into the end-user experience, we enable them to deliver a better QoS and QoE, giving them a competitive edge in the marketplace."

NexStreaming is a global mobile software company with Headquarters in Seoul (Korea) and branches in Spain, US, Taiwan, Japan, and China. NexStreaming is known for its excellent customer support and highly competitive time to market. The most popular product is NexPlayer SDK, a HLS player SDK integrated in the mobile applications of the most famous video service providers worldwide. NexPlayer SDK is available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone 8, and Android TV and included in the apps of more than 200 premium video service providers worldwide. NexStreaming is a publicly traded company listed on the Korean stock market, KOSDAQ 139670.

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

