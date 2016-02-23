Sigma Expands Its Global Vision Lens Line With Two New High-Performance Lenses: 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art and 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary

KANAGAWA, JAPAN — February 23, 2016– Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced the addition of two high-performance APS-C format lenses to the Sigma Global Vision product line: Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens and the Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens.

“Sigma’s aim is to provide high-performance lens options that lead with innovation and break new boundaries for every photographic scenario our customers can dream up,” states Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “These new lenses build on Global Vision’s great IQ technology and reflect this goal, delivering immense value, quality and performance that the Sigma brand is known for.”



Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM Art

Building on the groundbreaking Sigma Global Vision 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art Lens, the new Sigma 50-100 F1.8 (75-150mm on 35mm format) mid-range zoom lens embodies the same engineering prowess to deliver outstanding prime lens-like results. Factoring in the APS-C image circle of 1.5x, the 50-100mm F1.8 covers three popular short tele prime focal lengths: 85mm, 105mm and 135mm. Like the 18-35mm F1.8, the new 50-100mm F1.8 maintains a constant F1.8 aperture yielding exceptional brightness and resolution throughout the zoom, while simultaneously maintaining focus as the lens is zoomed, a feature videographers will greatly appreciate.

Sigma Art Line Image Technology Innovation

Features three FLD (F Low Dispersion) glass elements, one SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass element, and one high-refractive index, high-dispersion glass element to minimize aberrations.

Redesigned and enhanced, the new Hyper Sonic Motor is 30% slimmer and provides fast and accurate AF.

Highly durable polycarbonate diaphragm made with fluorine; blades feature carbon feather film offering exceptionally smooth operation even during continuous shooting.

Outstanding Zoom Lens Maneuverability

Inner focusing and zoom design offer versatile shooting options

Tripod socket for stable, comfortable operation

Features 21 elements / 15 groups, Minimum Aperture: F16, 82mm filter thread, Minimum Focus Distance: 37.4in, Dimensions: 3.7x6.7, Weight: 52.6oz

The new Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 Art will be available in Canon, Nikon and Sigma mounts. For more information, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com/50-100mm-f1-8-dc-hsm-art.

Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary

Combining outstanding optical performance and compact design, the new affordable Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens brings immense value to mirrorless cameras. Boasting superior image quality with F1.4 brightness, the versatile lens covers a wide range of photo and video capture scenarios, delighting users with its beautiful bokeh effects.

Contemporary Line Performance and Value

Represents first affordable F1.4 performance lens for the mirrorless market

Sigma engineered quality within a sleek compact design

Fast, smooth AF stepping motor designed to support video

Features one aspherical element and one double-sided aspherical element producing imaging quality comparable to the Art line.

Features 9 elements / 7 groups, Minimum Aperture: F16, 52mm filter thread, Minimum Focus Distance: 11.8in, Weight: 9.3oz, Dimensions: 2.6x2.9in.

The new Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary Lens will be available in Sony E-Mount and Micro Four Thirds mount. For more information, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com/30mm-f1-4-dc-dn-c.



Sigma Global Vision lenses including the new 50-100mm F1.8 DC Art and 30mm F1.4 Contemporary lenses can be updated with the latest lens software from a workstation or laptop using theSigma Optimization Pro software andSigma USB Dock (sold separately).



Tested for Optimum Performance

Sigma lenses are born of well-thought-out design concepts, exceptional Japanese craftsmanship and manufacturing, and advanced lens performance testing and evaluation. To this end, Sigma has developed its own A1 proprietary MTF (modulation transfer function) measuring system using 46-megapixel Foveon direct image sensors. Even the most elusive high-frequency details are within the scope of Sigma’s quality control inspections. Every Global Vision lens is A1 tested, analyzed and approved before leaving the factory ensuring maximum performance out of the box.

For more information on Sigma’s industry leading testing, please visit http://blog.sigmaphoto.com/2012/a1-mtf-testing-for-new-sigma-lenses/

Specialized Mount Conversion Services

Ensuring continued ROI, Sigma will convert the current mount of your Sigma Global Vision lens to another of your choice. Sigma lenses currently from the Contemporary, Art or Sports line, in Sigma, Canon, Nikon, Sony, Pentax mounts can be converted to Sigma, Canon, Nikon, Sony or Pentax*. Mirrorless lenses can be converted to Micro Four Thirds and Sony-E Mount. They cannot be converted to either an APS-C or a Full Frame format. *For specific details, please visit http://www.sigmaphoto.com/service-support/mount-conversion-service

