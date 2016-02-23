New Sigma Global Vision Lens Mount Converter Expands High-Performance Lens Options for Sony Cameras

KANAGAWA, JAPAN — February 23, 2016– Sigma Corporation of America, a leading DSLR lens, camera, flash and accessories manufacturer, today announced the release of its new high-performance Sigma Global Vision lens converter – the Mount Converter MC 11– for Sony E-mount, full frame and APS-C sensor cameras. With the new MC-11, Sony camera users will be able to utilize 19 Global Vision lenses in Sigma Canon Mount (EOS) and Sigma Mount (SA).

“There are many challenges to designing high-quality mount converter and topping the list is aptly handling phase detection AF in newer cameras and this is where the Sigma MC-11 is groundbreaking in its support for the Sony E-mount systems,” states Mark Amir-Hamzeh, president of Sigma Corporation of America. “The new Sigma MC-11 mitigates complications with a purpose-built lens control data system engineered for maintaining superior AF functionality. So the growing number of Sony E-mount camera users who have been asking for more lens options, now have access to a large pool of lenses that fully embody Sigma’s signature quality and performance.”

The Sigma MC-11’s sleek LED display lets Sony users know if the attached Sigma lens is compatible and whether or not the MC-11 needs to be updated for that specific lens. Its internal control data system keeps detailed information on each compatible Sigma lens, automatically optimizing performance of AF drive, aperture control and other critical lens functions. The MC-11’s internal control data system also maintains continuity with key camera functions that control brightness and correct transverse chromatic aberration, distortion, and more. The complete compatibility with both Sigma lens OS and Sony in-camera OS ensures correction of camera shake and other stability issues and when used with in-camera stabilization, MC-11 allows angle shake correction in the lens. The integrated flocking helps prevent internal reflections and reduction in lens performance. In addition, the MC-11 retains important EXIF data ensuring users can analyze every detail of their lens setting.

The Sigma MC-11 converter can be updated with the latest compatible lens information from a workstation or laptop using theSigma Optimization Pro software andSigma USB Dock (sold separately).

Sigma Global Vision Lens Compatibility Chart

Camera

Converter

Lens

Sensor size

SIGMA lens name

α7 series

NEX series

α5000 series

α6000

MC-11

35mm (full-size)

24-35mm F2 DG HSM | Art

24-105mm F4 DG OS HSM | Art

120-300mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports

150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Sports

150-600mm F5-6.3 DG OS HSM | Contemporary

20mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

24mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

50mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art

APS-C

17-70mm F2.8-4 DC MACRO OS HSM | Contemporary

18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art

18-200mm F3.5-6.3 DC MACRO OS HSM | Contemporary

18-300mm F3.5-6.3 DC MACRO OS HSM | Contemporary

50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art 1

30mm F1.4 DC HSM | Art

Not required

19mm F2.8 DN HSM | Art

30mm F2.8 DN HSM | Art

60mm F2.8 DN HSM | Art

30mm F1.4 DC DN | Contemporary 1

For more information on the Sigma MC-11 converter please visit www.sigmaphoto.com/mount-converter-mc-11.

About Sigma Corporation

Since 1961, Sigma has worked toward a single, simple goal: To imagine and develop photographic technologies that push the envelope, empower photographers and produce unparalleled imagery. We’ve honored this commitment by maintaining control of our design, research and development, and manufacturing processes in our own Aizu Factory. Our products are built with premium materials and are known worldwide for quality and performance. Our family-owned organization is the largest, independent SLR lens manufacturer in the world, producing more than 45 lenses that are compatible with most manufacturers, including Sigma, Canon, Sony, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic and Pentax. Sigma Corporation also produces digital SLR cameras and high-definition digital compact cameras. The company is headquartered in Japan, with offices strategically located throughout Europe, Asia and North America. Photography is all we do, and it’s all we’ve ever done.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

