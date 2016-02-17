PIX-E Series Gets Host of New Features With Firmware V1.30

REEDSBURG, WI, FEBRUARY 17, 2016 — Video Devices, a brand of video products developed by Sound Devices, LLC, announces Firmware Version 1.30 for the PIX-E Series of 4K-compatible recording monitors. This latest update is applicable to the entire PIX-E Series, including the PIX-E7, PIX-E5, and PIX-E5H.

With this latest firmware update, the PIX-E Series of monitors now offer an expanded anamorphic desqueeze feature set, an LCD Orientation menu that allows for far greater positioning flexibility, and enhanced false color capabilities. Additionally, 6G-SDI has been expanded to include support of 4K over single SDI cable for ARRI® AMIRA® cameras. Previous firmware introduced this feature for Blackmagic URSA cameras. Also, with the release of v1.30, the PIX-E Series now has the ability to send timecode over SDI out.

“Since we first launched the PIX-E5 last year, we’ve been committed to enhancing the feature set of the PIX-E Series for our users through regular firmware updates,” says Paul Isaacs, Director of Product Management and Design, Sound Devices, LLC. “Our company is customer-focused, so we create products best suited to help our users succeed. As a result, we continually listen to our customers and fine tune our products to ensure that they continue to meet the industry’s specific and evolving needs.”

With firmware v1.30, the PIX-E Series expands its anamorphic desqueeze feature set, including options for sensor ratio, lens ratio, and display format. With the new LCD Orientation sub-menu, users of all cameras have the ability to mirror and flip the on-screen display to operate a PIX-E monitor from various mounting positions.

Other major enhancements include an improved False Color menu with additional options, including individual key selection to indicate IRE threshold color levels, and the ability to display false color scales on screen. A new System/Screen Saver sub-menu lets users configure the activation timer for a new screen saver, which helps protect the integrity of the monitor’s LCD. Users can also quickly and easily capture screenshots as JPG or PNG still images, a great benefit for storyboarding, comparing lighting setups, ensuring continuity, and similar troubleshooting while working out in the field.

The PIX-E Series firmware v1.30 is available for download at:

http://www.videodevices.com/support/downloads/pix-e-firmware

The PIX-E Series of 4K recording monitors includes two five-inch models, PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H, as well as the newly released seven-inch PIX-E7. The PIX-E5H features HDMI I/O only, while both the PIX-E5 and PIX-E7 monitors have SDI and HDMI I/O. The monitors are equipped with a full suite of precision monitoring tools, plus the ability to record 4K and Apple® ProRes edit-ready files to the mSATA-based SpeedDrive™. Video Devices built the PIX-E recording monitors in die-cast metal housings with scratch-resistant Gorilla® Glass 2. In addition to durability, the high-resolution monitors are available as 1920x1080 (PIX-E5 and PIX-E5H) or 1920x1200 (PIX-E7) LCD displays, which are color accurate and sunlight viewable.

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and/or Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.