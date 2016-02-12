Goodman Audio Services Relies on FreeSpeak II to Produce Major Disney, Hollywood, and Gaming Events

Goodman Audio Services of Los Angeles, a leading provider of wireless communication services for major live and broadcast productions, has acquired and used a Clear-Com® FreeSpeak II wireless intercom system for production communication in several high-profile events. Thanks to the FreeSpeak II, Goodman’s clients were able to experience clear audio communications and reliable wireless coverage.



Goodman first used FreeSpeak II during its live audio production of Disney’s D23 Expo 2015 Convention in August 2015; D23 being Disney’s official fan club. The company has since employed FreeSpeak II to produce the “Blizzard Heroes of the Storm” Regional Finals live gaming webcast in Las Vegas Convention Center, and the 82nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade and Concert aired on KTLA-TV Los Angeles, the Hallmark Channel and various international broadcasters.



“We initially rented FreeSpeak II for D23 because we had heard so many good things about its performance and reliability,” said Trace Goodman, President/Senior Audio Designer of Goodman Audio Services. “Since purchasing the system, we have found it to be reliable, flexible, easy to expand and extremely popular with anyone who uses it.”



In addition to the reasons above, Goodman Audio Services enjoys the FreeSpeak II’s clear, consistent audio and RF links, plus its ability to operate in the relatively unused 1.9 GHz band as well as the popular 2.4 GHz band. Then there’s FreeSpeak II’s ability to expand its coverage by simply adding antennas to the system. “This feature has allowed us to deploy 18 wireless beltpacks on just one base station,” Goodman said. “This capability really paid off during the 82nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, when we were working outdoors on the street and had to use a lot of people to do the shoot. Moreover, the producers were extremely pleased with the system’s four audio channels, which enabled them to set up multiple interconnected intercom networks.”



“FreeSpeak II is simply the best wireless system on the market for broadcast and live events,” said Kari Eythorsson, Regional Sales Manager at Clear-Com. “One system is packed with all the wireless intercom capabilities including reliable RF performance and wide area coverage that virtually any production needs. FreeSpeak II simply comes through for every production situation.”



