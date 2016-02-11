VMP's New 19-Inch Equipment Rack Enclosure Now Shipping

STEVENSVILLE, Md., Feb. 11, 2016 —Video Mount Products (videomount.com), a leading provider of mounting solutions for the broadcast, security, commercial, residential, and pro audio/video markets, is proud to announce its new 42 rack space EREN-42E1K 19-inch Equipment Rack Enclosure is now shipping.

“The EREN Series has been designed for use with a multitude of broadcast, security, audio, video, and communication components, and the EREN-42E1K is a sizable upgrade in both depth and weight capacity to our popular EREN-42E 19-inch equipment rack enclosure,” explained Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “The EREN-42E1K has a usable depth of 33 inches and a durable load capacity of 1,300 lbs. (a 30 percent increase from the EREN-42E) to fit just about any and every need.”

The cost-effective, portable, and fully welded EREN family of 19-inch equipment rack enclosures has been designed for installations where protected components are a necessity. The EREN Series, which comes complete with integrated cooling fans and lockable, removable side panels (with optional locks) allows for the organization of multiple electronic components, while at the same time protecting them from thermal issues, as well as damage or theft.

Additional EREN Series specifications include:

-Works with all standard 19-inch rack equipment and accessories

-Rails threaded with standard 10-32 threading

-Tempered glass front door

-Double swing steel rear door

-Adjustable front and rear rails

-Vented top and bottom

-Top and bottom cable routing knockouts

-Reversible hinged front and rear door

-Casters and leveling feet

-Ships assembled

-EREN-42E1K MSRP: $1,499.00

For more information, please visit www.videomount.comor call toll free 877-281-2169.If you need help choosing the right mount for your application, try the VideoMount™-Finder at www.chooseamount.com.

About Video Mount Products



Video Mount Products (VMP) is a leading provider of mounting solutions for the A/V, communication and security industries since 1994. VMP’s products consistently offer the latest designs in safety and flexibility, all at an outstanding value. VMP’s product offering continues to grow by adding mounting systems to address growing segments across many markets.

VMP has become the mounting systems company of choice for professionals and their customers everywhere. All products have been engineered for and installed with confidence in thousands of residences, businesses, hotels, restaurants, schools, hospitals, houses of worship and security applications throughout the world. VMP prides itself on providing the best products in the industry and by supporting those products with knowledgeable professionals who understand that “support” is the core of our business.

