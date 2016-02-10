New Sony a6300 Mirrorless Interchangeable Lens Compact Digital Camera and G Master Pro-Level Lenses Now Available for Preorder at Adorama

New York, NY – February 10, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, has just announced that the new Sony a6300 is now available for preorder. The a6300 is an upgraded version of the Sony a6000, the best-selling mirrorless interchangeable lens compact digital camera on the market. It boasts the world’s fastest autofocus and is compatible with Sony’s new G Master pro-level lenses, also available for preorder.

A First Look at the Sony a6300 on the Adorama Learning Center

Explore the new Sony a6300 and the G Master lenses on the Adorama Learning Center. In an article taking a first look, it reads, the a6300 “boasts a renovated sensor and a new processor, a revamped hybrid focus system that Sony claims is the world’s fastest and what Sony says is the best 4K image capture in any consumer digital camera.”

The article also mentions the a6300’s incredible 4D autofocus system, saying “Sony took the 4D focus system used in the a6000 and gave it a boost via a fast Hybrid AF system that combines high-speed phase detection and accurate contrast focusing. The high-density Tracking AF features an array of 425 phase detection focus points, covering nearly the entire field of view. That includes 169 contrast detection AF points.

“Because the sensors are so small, the camera is better able to focus on fast-moving, small objects. All of this translates to a claimed focus acquisition time of 0.05 seconds, which is the world's fastest. Silent shooting, AF focus magnification, flexible spot AF, Eye AF and other features make this a fast focusing powerhouse. These features will work equally well with E-mount lenses, which are native to the a6300, and Sony A-mount lenses, via a new Sony LA-EA3 mount adapter.”

The article also provides a look at Sony’s three new G Master pro-level lenses, which focus on delivering a Bokeh effect. Lenses include:

·FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GML: This standard-range, consistent-aperture zoom lens is a general-use lens for professionals, featuring a 9-blade aperture, three aspherical elements, extra-low dispersion and super ED glass elements to reduce chromatic aberration and more.

·FE 85mm f/1.4 GM: Designed for portrait photographers, this lens is a medium telephoto lens featuring a new extreme aspherical element and three ED glass elements that work together to reduce distortion and an 11-blade aperture, the most ever used in a lens.

·FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS: Perfect for weddings, wildlife and sports photography, this lens has a floating focusing system in a zoom lens for quick, accurate auto focus in both stills and video, as well as a super sonic motor and two linear motors for quick movement of large lens elements.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony a6300 is now available for preorder for 998.00 USD (body only) or 1,148.00 USD when paired with the 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 kit lens. It will begin shipping in early March on a first come, first serve basis.

Also now available for preorder is the FE 24-70mm f/2.8 GM lens for 2,198.00 USD, and the FE 85mm f/1.4 GM lens for 1,798.00 USD; both will begin shipping at the end of March on a first come, first serve basis. The FE 70-200mm f/2.8 GM OSS lens will be available at a later date.

For press inquiries, please contact Sony’s public relations department directly at by visiting the Sony press page.

