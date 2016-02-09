Trilogy to Host Live IP Discussion

Trilogy, a leading supplier of intercom solutions and master reference generators for the broadcast industry, announced today that it will host an event featuring Michel de Wolf, Director at DWESAM Engineering, Brussels, who will update attendees on the Live IP Project, part of the VRT Sandbox technology accelerator programme, the world’s first proof of concept of a complete multivendor live production chain that relies exclusively on IP.

Wolf will conduct multiple sessions starting from 10.30 AM on 23 February at the Hotel Novotel London at 7 Western Gateway, Royal Victoria Dock. Wolf will cover the latest developments with the Live IP Project, including a music concert broadcast live by VRT Brussels on 15 January using IP across the entire production chain to further demonstrate its success in using IP for live broadcast production.

Trilogy’s Gemini distributed matrix intercom system, IP panels, and virtual panel application were a key part of the Live IP setup that saw all technologies run across CWDM technology from Nevion, which enabled optical bi-directional IP-streams to be modulated on a single 10km long optical fibre cable.

Trilogy will also use the event to unveil a new, high quality talkback panel for its VoiceFlow™ peer to peer IP intercom system, and the event will be the UK launch of the new Gemini II distributed matrix.

The VoiceFlow talkback panel utilises the VoiceFlow Communicator Unit technology (which was launched at IBC last year) as its engine, to deliver high quality binaural audio for secure, configurable intercom voice communications. Featuring multi-colour displays and custom lever keys with built in rotary encoders, VoiceFlow now has a new, high-function, high quality talkback panel that includes multiple connectivity options.

Trilogy Product Specialist John Sparrow, who recently co-presented, “What can we learn from the Live IP experience?”at an EBU Production Technology seminar in Geneva said, “Trilogy pioneered IP-based intercoms more than 15 years ago. We are proud participants in the LiveIP Project and welcome all those to our event who would like to learn more about the capabilities and the benefits of IP in live broadcast production from people who are actually doing it.”

Trilogy will introduce VoiceFlow at 9.30 AM and 4.30 PM. Trilogy and Michel de Wolf will jointly discuss the success of the LiveIP Project at 10.30 AM, 12.00, 2.00 PM, and 3.30 PM. Interested parties can contact gary.lewis@trilogycomms.com or john.sparrow@trilogycomms.com for more detail or to register their interest in attending one or more of the sessions.