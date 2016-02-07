Grundorf Announces Truck Pack Utility Cases

Council Bluffs, IA – February 2016… Grundorf Corporation, a leading manufacturer of equipment for musicians and audio professionals, announces the debut of the new Truck Pack Utility Cases. Available in four sizes and three exterior styles, these rugged cases are ideal for packing all the various cables, junction boxes, and other items commonly used in sound, lighting, and staging applications. Regardless of their size, these cases are designed with dimensions to fill a truck from side to side with little to no extra room left over—thus making the most efficient use of space while not shifting position during transport. These cases can be turned in either direction and they meet this requirement.

Grundorf’s new Truck Pack Utility Cases are available in three exteriors: (1) the Tour 8 Series, which feature 3/8-inch plywood with laminate ATA exterior, (2) the Tour 2 Series with ½-inch plywood with laminate ATA exterior, and (3) the Carpet Series, with multi-layer plywood construction. Each series is available in the following sizes:

W – 22 x D – 22 x H – 24 (inches)

W – 30 x D – 22 x H – 24 (inches)

W – 45 x D – 30 x H – 24 (inches)

W – 45 x D – 30 x H – 30 (inches)

The new Truck Pack Utility Cases are designed to withstand the rigors typically associated with professional touring. These cases feature heavy duty steel ball corners, as well as recessed catches and handles that minimize the chance of being ‘caught’ on anything. Each case employs large 4-inch casters, two of which incorporate brakes to ensure no movement, along with recessed dishes on the top of the case to facilitate stacking. All models feature carpeted interiors to protect the contents.

Frank Grund, President of Grundorf Corporation, commented on the company’s new Truck Pack Utility Cases, “Our new Truck Pack Utility Cases are specifically designed to provide maximum truck pack efficiency. Regardless of which way—length or width—they are positioned so they form a tight fit from wall to wall inside the cargo area so as to minimize unwanted shifting during transport while maximizing the amount of equipment that can be stored. I’m confident touring professionals will find much to like.”

MSRP pricing for the Grundorf Truck Pack Utility Cases varies—depending on the size and materials utilized—and vary from $559.95 to $1,379.95. All models are available now.

About Grundorf Corporation

Founded in July of 1984, Grundorf, a division of Grundorf Corporation, manufactures and distributes cases, equipment racks, and accessories intended for professional musicians, DJ's, churches, schools and audio-visual / industrial applications. The company’s products are sold through sound contractors, pro audio / music retailers, and distributors worldwide. For additional information, visit the company online at www.grundorf.com.

Photo Information: Grundorf Truck Pack Utility Cases