Stonegate Fellowship Chooses DigitalGlue for All-IP Video Transmission Workflow

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif.— DigitalGlue has announced that Stonegate Fellowship in Midland, Texas has engaged with the company to develop a system for transmitting live, broadcast-quality video and audio to the church’s remote campus, located 20 miles away in the neighboring city of Odessa. The installation uses an IP network and advanced encoding technologies to provide seamless transmissions at a fraction of the cost of more traditional technologies, giving Stonegate Fellowship the ability to reach worshippers simultaneously at both locations during Sunday services.

“Controlling both operating and capital expenses is typically a very large concern for a house of worship, but the emergence of IP solutions has really changed the game for multi-campus churches like Stonegate Fellowship,” said Sean Busby, president and co-founder, DigitalGlue. “Previously, securing the bandwidth necessary to transmit high-quality video meant establishing point-to-point private T1 or fractional DS3 connections, or investing in satellite equipment and airtime. Not only were these options expensive, but they would often require months to get up and running and involve complex interconnections among local service providers. But with its new system, Stonegate Fellowship is able to leverage the Internet to avoid all of those issues and deliver a high-quality HD video experience to its worshippers in Odessa.”

To meet Stonegate Fellowship’s requirements, DigitalGlue designed an IP-based workflow incorporating encoding/decoding equipment and the VideoFlow Digital Video Protection (DVP) solution. At the main Midland campus, a Harmonic Ellipse® 3100 contribution encoder receives the camera feeds and encodes them into MPEG 4 AVC HD video for distribution over the open Internet. A VideoFlow DVP system guards the transmission against artefacts, packet loss, and jitter that often result from IP streaming. At the Odessa location, another VideoFlow DVP system receives the stream and passes it to a Harmonic ProView integrated receiver decoder, which decodes the video and outputs it to SDI for projection to the audience. Cameras installed at the Odessa campus capture video images of the audience for transmission back to Midland, giving both audiences a feeling of unity during the worship service.

“With the IP solution designed and installed by DigitalGlue, we have been able to bring our congregations at both campuses together for a unified and joyful worship experience, and at a much lower cost than traditional approaches,” said Tyler Dodds, worship pastor, Stonegate Fellowship. “When we opened our Odessa campus in response to our congregation’s rapid growth, we wanted to make sure we could maintain the intimacy and interactive nature of our services. The IP-based system has enabled us to do that without the monthly operational costs of leased lines or the high capital costs associated with satellite transmissions.”

More information about DigitalGlue is available at www.digitalglue.com

# # #

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. They analyze your workflow to build an optimized solution for collaborative editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team will work with you to efficiently deliver your programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

DigitalGlue Contact:

Lita Honkpo

Marketing Coordinator

+1-949-388-9078 x 114

lita.honkpo@digitalglue.com

Agency Contact:

Harriet Diener

Desert Moon

+1-845-512-8283

harriet@desertmoon.tv