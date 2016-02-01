World Renowned Photographer David Bergman Signs on as AdoramaTV’s Newest Host

New York, NY – February 1, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, has just announced that David Bergman has signed on to host a brand new AdoramaTV series, “Two Minute Tips with David Bergman.” In addition to being named a Canon Explorer of Light in 2015, Bergman has covered sporting events around the world including five Olympics, 11 Super Bowls, and dozens of World Series games. He is also Bon Jovi’s official tour photographer, and his famous high resolution “GigaPan” from President Obama’s first inauguration has received over 30 million views online.

David brings his 25+ years of experience to Adorama fans and photography enthusiasts worldwide in his entertaining new series, coming soon to the AdoramaTV YouTube channel. David will provide practical photography tips and tricks for photo enthusiasts as well as working professionals. He will cover a wide range of fun, unique topics including when to shoot kneeling down, the many uses of gaffer tape, who to make friends with when covering an event, and many, many more.

“I purchase most of my photo gear from Adorama because the level of service they provide is second to none. More importantly, Adorama has always been a committed supporter of the photo industry,” David says. “I’m looking forward to working with the team to show the little things that make a big difference to your photography, while keeping it light and fun. Having my own tip show for Adorama will allow me to share information that I’ve gleaned over my 25 years in this business with a much bigger audience.”

About David Bergman, Canon Explorer of Light

David Bergman was recently named a Canon Explorer of Light, a prestigious group comprising some of the most influential photographers and cinematographers in the world. Since 2010, he has worked as Bon Jovi’s tour photographer and has covered over 200 shows in 30 countries on six different continents. Some of his most prolific work includes shots of President Obama’s first inaugural speech, a 20,000 megapixel image produced for Canon at a Yankees game, 13 Sports Illustrated covers and more. With images published in Rolling Stone, Time, Newsweek, People, Entertainment Weekly, Blender, Kerrang, USA Today and The New York Times among other esteemed publications, David has carved out a reputation for himself as a master of the craft with many notable accolades in his portfolio.

For more information on David Bergman and to see his portfolio, please visit www.davidbergman.net.

ADORAMA: More Than aCameraStore

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio and computer retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for imaging and consumer electronics. Adorama’s vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix; resources and gear for photographers, filmmakers, production studios, broadcasting and post houses, and recording artists through Adorama Pro; pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company; and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free creative education in online channels such as the popular AdoramaTV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

Visit ADORAMA at www.adorama.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

###