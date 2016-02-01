Upgraded 1SLED XB2 LED from PrimeTime Lighting Delivers 95+ CRI

DALLAS – Broadcast studio lighting manufacturer PrimeTime Lighting Systems continues to upgrade it’s innovative LED line of lighting products. The new 1SLED XB2 boasts a 95+ CRI and is 44% brighter than the original version which debuted over a year ago. Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime Lighting Systems stated that “the bright 1SLED XB2 features a single soft shadow and has more punch and throw than any SLED we’ve made to date.”

The 1SLED XB2 was influenced by PrimeTime’s most popular fluorescent fixture, the 1SL. Harn said the new light is twice as bright as the original 1SL fluorescent. The 1SL fluorescent has been a standard in many television station studios.

The 1SLED XB2 can be used to upgrade broadcast studios, distance learning centers, video conference facilities, city council chambers, worship facilities or TV commercial production studios. It is used as key or fill light.

The LEDs are manufactured in Texas with PrimeTime's innovative design and energy-saving LED technology for cool and comfortable talent illumination. According to Harn, “All of PrimeTime’s superior LED products have a five year warranty.”

About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.



