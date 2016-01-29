Johny Murata joins MOG as Principal Architect of Advanced Media Technology

MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced the appointment of Johny Murata as Principal Architect for the growing area of Advanced Media Technology.

“The appointment of Johny Murata reflects MOG expansion into new business areas.” - says Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG - “Murata’s know-how will allow us to manage the demand for complete broadcast solutions by designing customized advanced media workflows to deliver end-to-end solutions to our customers.”

Johny Murata has more than 28 years in the media & entertainment industry, leading several projects and systems integration in both traditional baseband and IT-based technologies, such as Studios, OBVAN, MCR, Server-based Playouts, MAM, Digital Archive and OTT. He also brings a huge experience in international sports events such as Olympic Games and FIFA World Cups, adding a great know-how in big projects’ management.

Giving the recent expanding of MOG business into the New Media and Cloud Technology landscape, Murata will play an important role by delivering complete architecture projects integrating MOG’s complete array of solutions.

