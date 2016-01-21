MOG Technologies strengthens sales in Northern Europe

[Portugal - January, 2016] – MOG Technologies, the leading provider of MXF and centralized ingest solutions, today announced the appointment of Daimon Hall as Business Development Consultant.

Daimon, having previously worked for 10 years as head of Interactive broadcast software products and previously for companies in the USA and China brings a lot of international sales experience to MOG Technologies.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce Daimon Hall’s new position”, said Luis Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG. "As a consultant, Daimon will add a strong understanding of the broadcasting market and international sales to our team and will help us to reinforce MOG’s presence in the North European region.”

Daimon said "the demand for file-based workflows is seeing tremendous growth and it is my ambition for MOG to become a major influence in the Broadcasting and Post Production market in Northern Europe".

About MOG

Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats.

MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry. For more information visit: www.mog-technologies.com.