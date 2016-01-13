Blackmagic Design Products Win 2015 NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards

Fremont, CA - January 13, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced that Micro Studio Camera 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, URSA Mini and DaVinci Resolve Studio have won NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards for 2015.

The NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards recognize excellence in manufacturing of products to serve the television, professional video and broadcast/online radio markets. Winners are chosen by a panel of working professional engineers and managers in television, pro video and radio.

Blackmagic Design’s Micro Studio Camera 4K, an incredibly tiny Ultra HD and HD studio camera for live production, was given the Product Innovation Award by TV Technology. Micro Studio Camera 4K is small enough to fit in the palm of your hand and features an incredible quality, broadcast grade Ultra HD sensor that allows customers to see more texture and detail in their images than ever before. It can be used for both HD and Ultra HD production and features a built in color corrector, talkback, tally indicator, PTZ control output, B4 lens control output, and an extremely flexible MFT lens mount that is easily converted to other lens mounts via third party adapters.

TV Technology also gave the award to Blackmagic Design’s ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K high frame rate Ultra HD live production switcher. ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K features advanced 12G-SDI technology and allows customers to create live, switched, high frame rate HD and Ultra HD programs at up to 60 frames per second.

URSA Mini and DaVinci Resolve Studio were given the award by DV Magazine. URSA Mini was recognized for its compact and lightweight design, 4K or 4.6K image sensor, 15 stops of dynamic range, large 5 inch fold out viewfinder and dual RAW and Apple ProRes recorders. DaVinci Resolve 12 Studio was honored for its many new updates, including a new modern interface, multi-cam editing, powerful new media management tools, an entirely new professional audio engine with support for VST/AU plug-ins, shot matching, 3D keyer, new 3D perspective tracker, enhanced curve editing and more.

The NewBay Media Product Innovation Awards are administered by NewBay publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World and Radio magazines.

Product photos of Micro Studio Camera 4K, ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, URSA Mini, DaVinci Resolve Studio and all other Blackmagic Design products are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

