Audio Engineering Society Celebrates Banner Year in 2015, Sets Sights on Continued Growth in the Coming Year

New York, NY — The Audio Engineering Society is celebrating a highly-successful 2015, having hosted two International Conventions, a host of Conferences, numerous regional events and more, while setting its sights on continued growth in the coming year. Serving as the central organization dedicated to the exchange and dissemination of technical information for the audio engineering industry, the AES continues its outreach in 2016 with emphasis on the involvement of its growing membership and supporters.



In May of 2015, the AES hosted the pioneering and well-received 138th International AES Convention, in Warsaw, Poland – the AES’s first convention in that country. October saw the return of the AES Convention to New York City for the highly-successful 139th International AES Convention, which once again saw rising attendance and expanded technical program and exhibitor/sponsor events. Additionally, four conferences were held in 2015: the 56th Conference on Audio for Games in London; the 57th Conference titled “The Future of Audio Entertainment Technology – Cinema, Television and the Internet,” in Hollywood, CA; the 58th Conference on Induced Hearing Disorders in Denmark; and the 59th Conference in Montreal on Sound Reinforcement Technology. These international events, along with numerous regional and sectional events, brought a wealth of networking and opportunities for attendees and for those who followed along via the various social media and informational outlets of the AES.

2016 is set to offer even more, including the upcoming 140th International AES Convention, June 4 through 7 in Paris, France, at the Palais des Congrès de Paris. Furthermore, the AES returns to L.A. in September for the 141st International Convention, building upon the strong momentum gained form the AES’s last Los Angeles convention. Conferences slated for 2016 include: February’s 60th Conference in Belgium – “DREAMS (Dereverberation and Reverberation of Audio, Music, and Speech); 61st Conference in London, UK in February – Audio for Games; the Sound Field Control Conference in Guildford, UK in July; and the Headphone Technology Conference in Denmark in August.

AES Executive Director Bob Moses states, “As we step into this new year, the Audio Engineering Society already has great things planned and in motion globally. The feedback from events and other AES initiatives from this past year has been overwhelmingly positive, as well as constructive, as we work to make our activities ever more valuable. We are grateful for the involvement and participation from our membership, and the industry as a whole – we are all in this together. In 2016, we will continue our work to help the professional audio industry thrive and to increase our value to members, further realizing our motto of ‘Listen, Learn and Connect.’”

For the latest information on these and other upcoming AES events around the world, visit the AES Events page or find out more about the Audio Engineering Society at aes.org.