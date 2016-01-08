PrimeTime Lighting Relocates within Dallas Area

DALLAS – Broadcast studio lighting manufacturer PrimeTime Lighting Systems relocated within the Dallas area to a Carrollton, Texas facility to gain more manufacturing space. Glen Harn, CEO of PrimeTime Lighting Systems announced the recent move, “We simply needed more testing, development and manufacturing space to continue engineering the highest build quality LED and fluorescent lights in the industry.”

Last year the company introduced the GUS 51 LED Fresnel, an incredibly bright LED Fresnel that does not require a fan. PrimeTime’s innovative innovative engineering and technological advancements led to the development of the silent LED Fresnel. The high quality Micro-Fresnel lens system with sophisticated optics result in the most even wash of light vs. any LED Fresnel. It’s 100% machined, extruded and formed aluminum construction. Harn calls the GUS LED Fresnel, “the strong silent type.”

More recently, PrimeTime upgraded the 1SLED XB to the 1SLED XB2. It’s not only brighter but boasts a new and higher CRI of 5. Harn says, “it will become the new industry standard.” Throwing the most powerful punch of all studio lights the 1SLED XB2 is used for key or fill lighting. It was influenced by PrimeTime’s most popular fluorescent fixture, the 1SL. The 1SLED XB2 can be used to upgrade broadcast studios, distance learning centers, video conference facilities, city council chambers, worship facilities or TV commercial production studios.

Manufactured in Texas with PrimeTime's innovative design and energy-saving LED technology for cool and comfortable talent illumination. The company is now located at 2122 Country Club Drive, Suite 240, Carrollton, Texas 75006.





About PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc.

Known for innovative and superbly engineered lighting, PrimeTime Lighting Systems, Inc. (formerly KW/2 Studios) manufactures broadcast lighting systems, video conference light fixtures, and LED and fluorescent studio lighting for the broadcast industry. PrimeTime's U.S. fabricated products illuminate broadcast and cable news sets, video conference facilities, worship sanctuaries, religious broadcasting studios, production studios, university sports studios, city council chambers and distance learning classrooms throughout the United States and some foreign countries. PrimeTime luminaires are recognized for high performance, lasting durability and quality.





