Barnfind Americas' Solution Find Favor at Major U.S. Sports Network

SUWANEE, Ga. – A major U.S. sports network has turned to Barnfind Americas’ fiber solutions to maximize their production workflow with improved signal switching and monitoring. The latest upgrade includes numerous BarnOne™8x bi-directional HD/SD-SDI frames comprised of BTF1-06 units featuring 24 SFP ports, and BTF1-07 units that include 16 SFP ports and a 8/16 port fiber multiplexer. Both models include 8 BNC connectors and built-in 32x32 routers. The new frames have enhanced the network’s Barnfind configuration which already included numerous Barnfind flagship BTF1-02 frames. Barnfind Americas istheU.S.-based presence for Barnfind Technologies, a Norwegian manufacturer of a revolutionary multi-functional, signal neutral transport platform.



Integration of the BarnOne frames allows for switching in and out of the fiber as needed, and enables the network to route multiple signal formats including: 3G; HDSDI; Ethernet for KVM’s, intercoms, analog video for reference; and HDMI for monitoring all down a signal fiber. “With the integration of the Barnfind solution, the network now has a combination of portable systems that can be transported in stage boxes between stadiums to support all of their fiber needs between the stadium rack, truck bay, and announcer booth,” commented Sean Busby, Barnfind Americas president.

“The frames can be configured and monitored remotely eliminating the need for anyone to be at the far end,” Busby added. “The system also allows the network to monitor the presence and quality of signals, and sends notifications should anything go wrong.“

The network, which first integrated Barnfind Americas’ solutions into their system operations in mid-2015 now utilizes eighteen (18) BarnOne frames with built-in sixteen (16) channel multiplexers that allow them to transport 3G-HDSDI, HDMI, Ethernet, and Analog Video for reference in a very small form factor.

More information about Barnfind Americas is available at www.barnfindamericas.com.

