Enter for a Chance to See the Big Game 2016, Football’s Biggest Day of the Year, from Adorama and Intel

Celebrate football’s 50th anniversary with Adorama and Intel; Through the month of January, Adorama shoppers can enter for a chance to watch the Big Game live, plus cash toward travel to California; multiple winners to be announced

New York, NY – January 5, 2016 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, audio, imaging and electronics retailers, is giving customers a chance to see the Big Game live, football’s biggest day of the year. Sponsored by Intel, the third annual sweepstakes will celebrate the 50th super Sunday game day by awarding multiple winners with two VIP tickets to the Celebrity Flag Football Challenge® on Saturday, February 6th, entry to the Big Game on Sunday, February 7th, and $1,000 USD toward travel expenses to Santa Clara, California.

Enter Now to Win!

Anyone can enter the contest for free by becoming an Adorama VIP now. Plus, triple your chance to win when you buy eligible products from participating manufacturers, including Acer, Apple, Asus, Bose, Canon, Dell, Fender, Fujifilm, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Panasonic, Pentax, Samsung, SanDisk, Seagate, Sony, Tamron, Wacom and WD. Entries to the sweepstakes will be accepted now through January 2016 leading up to the Big Game in February 2016. For more details and for complete terms and conditions, please visit the Adorama website.

