Rachel Morrison, Elliott Landy and Glenn Gainor Among Judges for the Kodak Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge Jury Awards

Voting for the Audience Awards Now Open to the Public

LOS ANGELES (December 22, 2015) - Kodak has enlisted an elite list of filmmakers, a photographer and industry professionals to be judges for the Kodak Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge. The competition, launched in November, has received over 500 entries submitted by a wide range of Super 8 content creators around the world. There are two rounds of judging for the Jury Awards, with votes being cast by cinematographer Rachel Morrison, photographer Elliott Landy, producer Glenn Gainor, writer-producer Josh Friedman, film festival director Leslie Raymond, and Pro8mm founders Phil and Rhonda Vigeant.

Fifteen semi-finalists will be chosen in the first round of judging and revealed December 29. The jury will choose two of those winners from each category - POV (fiction), Action (lifestyle) and Flashback (non-fiction) - with the remaining three winners from each group chosen by audience voters. The clips by all 15 semi-finalists will be shown at a special screening hosted by Kodak at the Slamdance Film Festival on January 25, 2016, where the final four winners will be announced. The victors will consist of the top three voted films and one juried film.

All semifinalists and finalists win prizes, which range from a KODAK PIXPRO SP360 Action Camera and a Pro8mm Rhonda Super 8 camera, to film stock, processing and swag, valued at up to $12,500.

The Kodak Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge is hosted on The Audience Awards contest platform. Viewers can sign up for free to watch and vote for their favorite clips from December 22 to January 25, 2016.

Morrison is a highly regarded cinematographer, known for her compelling visuals on Fruitvale Station, Cake, Little Accidents and Dope. Landy has made his mark in the art world with his iconic photographs of rock musicians. Gainor serves as president of physical production for Sony Pictures' Screen Gem, overseeing such movies as The Perfect Guy and About Last Night, among dozens of others. Friedman is currently adapting Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer for television, and at work on the script for the Avatar sequels. Raymond is the executive director of the annual Ann Arbor Film Festival in Michigan, and the Vigeants founded and operate Pro8mm in Burbank.

Kodak launched the Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Super 8 film this year. "The unique qualities of this film format have inspired content creators for decades, demonstrated by the hundreds of submissions we've received that showcase the glorious array of Super 8 filmmaking," says Sascha Rice, global marketing director for Kodak's Entertainment Imaging Division. "Filmmakers have submitted both vintage and new work. Now, through online audience voting and juried selection, 15 semi-finalists will be selected from a fantastically diverse retrospective of works including narrative, music videos, experimental, classic surf and skate reels, documentaries, archival footage, fashion, and home movies. Kodak is honored to support these filmmakers and applauds their spectacular expressions of art and storytelling."

For more information, visit the Kodak Super 8 Filmmaker Challenge. To discover more movies, television shows, and music videos shot on film, go to www.kodak.com/go/shotonfilm.