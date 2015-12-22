2016 HPA Tech Retreat® Unveils Schedule

Preeminent Technology Event Takes Industry Leaders to The Desert for Exploration and Connection



December 21, 2015 (Los Angeles, CA) The HPA® as unveiled its 2016 HPA Tech Retreat® schedule. The Tech Retreat, now in its 22nd year, attracts a world-class roster of engineering, technology, creativity and business leaders who gather in the desert over the course of a week to confer on the trends and technologies of the future, while taking on the issues of the present from fresh perspectives. The Tech Retreat presents attendees the opportunity to access a wide range of in-depth information, enabling an informed view of future industry trajectories. The highly anticipated event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, near Palm Springs, CA, from February 15th to the 19th, 2016.

Curated to pique the interest of the varied stakeholders involved in all aspects of production, broadcast, post production, distribution and the related endeavors for media and entertainment, the program schedule creates an environment conducive to the exchange of knowledge and information. Mark Schubin, the revered Maestro of the HPA Tech Retreat, commented, "We had a record number of submissions for the program. From deep-space NASA imaging to virtual reality to buried microphones to the 1955 live TV coverage of the opening of Disneyland, the 2016 program should have something for everyone." He continued, "And that's not even counting such regular features as the Washington update, CES review, broadcasters panel, and technology year in review (motion imaging without frame rates, anyone?)"



Speakers and Sessions

A complete list 2016 HPA Tech Retreat schedule and speakers' bios is included here. (Please note the final schedule is subject to change.)



Highlights of the 2016 HPA Tech Retreat include:



The HPA Supersession - Snowflake Workflows Are Turning into Distribution Snowstorms!

A full day focused on a shifting industry. The 2016 SuperSession is a densely packed day, featuring all those topics that make the path ahead one with a few twists and turns - but that makes it fun to drive. Moderated by Leon Silverman, HPA President and Jerry Pierce, HPA Board.



Sessions include:

Mark Schubin's Year in Review

Washington Legislation Update

DPP and NABA

Virtual Reality panel

ACES 1.0 - 1 Year Later

An extended HDR session

Truck-Based Production

Broadcasters Panel

NASA Panel: Deep Space Exploration: Technology Challenges for Motion Imagery Acquisition and Distribution

A Candid Review of the Industry Transition to IP Infrastructure

Disney Zurich Research

Cloud Session

Proper Viewing Distances for Critical Applications

Blame Canada, or How Research from the Mid-1960s Is Screwing Up Our Pictures Today

Creative Frame Rates, the Past Present and Future of Cinema

Among nearly 100 All-Star speakers, the Lineup Includes:

James M. Burger, Thompson Coburn

Annie Chang, The Walt Disney Studios

David Coleman, RealD

Jenny Fulle, The Creative-Cartel

Rodney Grubbs, NASA

Debra Kaufman, Journalist

Christy King, Technologist

Barbara Lange, SMPTE

Stephen Long, Northrop Grumman Aerospace

Pete Ludé, RealD

Andy Maltz, AMPAS

Jerry Pierce, HPA

Rohit Puri, Netflix

Leon Silverman, HPA

Larry Thorpe, Canon

Steve Wong, Siemens

On Monday, in advance of the Tech Retreat, a day long pre-retreat event is presented, featuring the ATSC Seminar: Content Creation and Distribution for ATSC 3.0, and the Charles Poynton Seminar: Practical Aspects of HDR: Implementation and Deployment.



Leon Silverman, President of the HPA, noted "The Tech Retreat is all about recharging, reassessing and engaging.It's amazing to start the New Year in an environment so perfect - while learning from and spending time with some of the greatest minds in our industry. From the well-attended 7:30 AM breakfast roundtables through sessions that you miss only at your own industry knowledge peril, to late into the night interacting with your heroes and new found friends, there is just no other event like it. With HPA now part of SMPTE, the Tech Retreat will continue to tap into its own unique style and at the same time have the support and resources of the organization driving standards and professional technical community innovation. If you have never been to a Tech Retreat - I can only ask why not, and if you've been, you know why."



Always a key component of the HPA Tech Retreat, the carefully curated demo area has featured some of the most interesting technologies in an environment encouraging explanation and demonstration. This year, the Demo Room evolves into The Innovation Zone, still a curated environment, focused on the latest in workflows as well as products and technologies. The Tech Retreat schedule is crafted to offer time for exploration and interaction in the Innovation Zone, as well as a popular Innovation Zone Reception, Tuesday, February 16, 2016. A detailed look at the Innovation Zone, and an application for participating is available here.



The HPA Tech Retreat traditionally sells out, and registration is highly recommended. The Tech Retreat is a limited attendance event, and seating is approaching capacity even at this early stage. Pre-conference registration closes Wednesday, February 10, 2016, after which time only onsite registrations will be accepted, and those registrations are space-permitting. Full-conference as well as one-day registrations are available. Registration includes conference sessions, breakfast roundtables, lunch, demo room, and social events.



For more information on the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hpaonline.com. Sponsors of the HPA Tech Retreat include Foundation Members, Avid, CO3, Deluxe Media, Dolby, EFilm, Encore; Platinum Sponsor Dell; and Gold Sponors Aspers, HGST, and Sohonet.