4K UHD Multi-Format, Quad-View Broadcast Monitor from Delvcam

Mount Marion, N.Y. – December 17, 2015 - Delvcam, a worldwide leader in the design and manufacture of cost-effective professional LCD video production monitors, today revealed the successful launch of its new 4K UHD 28-inch screen monitor that offers full screen, split screen, and quad viewing options, and multiple interfaces including 3G-SDI, HDMI, VGA, DVI and audio.

Dan Coscarella, product manager at Delvcam, stated, “With high contrast, sharp images, and rich colors, this monitor is ideal for ENG news crews, TV stations, production studios, and directors for live and post production. This monitor is loaded with many special functions and image controls at an affordable price.”

The high resolution Delvcam DELV-4KSDI28 monitor supports 4K UHD signals with a 16:9 LED display and 170° wide viewing angles for consistent images. The monitor is mounted in a reinforced case that features a hinged, lockable door for access to the back of the monitor as well as handles on two sides for easy portability.

