Answers in Genesis Chooses Xytech to Support Growth

Organization's Infrastructure Driven by MediaPulse Platform

(Mission Hills, CA) Answers in Genesis, based in Petersburg, Kentucky, has selected Xytech's MediaPulse platform to support the organization's rapidly growing video production, public space and personnel demands. Xytech, the leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, was chosen to help Answers in Genesis increase control of resources, assets, scheduling, cost controls and staff smartphone-based timekeeping. With the implementation of MediaPulse, an integrated resource, order and asset management platform featuring a full suite of scheduling, operational and financial management tools, Answers in Genesis will be able to streamline its operational infrastructure support.

The Christian-based organization, with employees and activities in locations around the world, will be utilizing MediaPulse SKY, Xytech's browser-based solution. The platform will provide complete MediaPulse functionality to the Answers in Genesis staff wherever they are located, regardless of whether they're operating on PC, Mac or mobile devices. MediaPulse will also be deployed in Answers in Genesis' high volume video production facility and the organization's Creation Museum, a high-tech museum near Cincinnati, Ohio, filled with animatronic and video displays, a state-of-the-art planetarium, a Special Effects Theater and other attractions spread over 75,000 square feet. Additionally, Answers in Genesis will open its newest themed attraction, The Ark Encounter, on July 7, 2016. The Ark Encounter, a full-scale replica of Noah's Ark, is located about 45 minutes away from the Creation Museum in Williamstown, KY.

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, noted, "Answers in Genesis presents a dynamic set of needs, with complex video operations, unique staffing requirements and the management of public spaces. When they reevaluated their legacy system, as virtually every aspect of their organization had changed and grown, MediaPulse was the only platform providing everything they wanted out of a system. We are delighted to welcome Answers in Genesis to our customer community, and we look forward to working with them in the years to come."

Derrik Suter, Project Manager of Answers in Genesis' Video Department, commented, "Answers in Genesis is a forward-thinking and technologically advanced organization, and we needed state-of-the-art facility management software, as our staff expanded and the demands of our video production and AV support operations became more extensive. We also needed a system that could support both the Creation Museum, a fully operational and staffed public environment, and the Ark Encounter when it opens in 2016. We chose MediaPulse after looking carefully at the platform's ability to blend our many challenging tasks into one seamless, enterprise-level solution that elevates both our efficiency and productivity. From the power MediaPulse delivers to the outstanding support of the Xytech team, we are delighted to have made this choice."