BAE Audio Announces Shipment of New 10DCF Compressor/Limiter

December 9, 2015 · North Hollywood, Calif. – Premium analogue gear manufacturer BAE Audio announced that its new10DCF Compressor is shipping and is available at select authorized dealers following its unveiling at the 139th AES Convention, held in New York City last month. The 10DCF, which builds on the capabilities of BAE Audio’s10DC compressor/limiter, features Carnhill and Jensen transformers, all discrete circuitry while adding a brand new, inductor-based bypass filter.

The new bypass filter delivers increased flexibility while recording low frequency ranged instruments, and engages at 50, 80, 160 and 300 Hz — perfect for users who want to compress a broad frequency range while leaving lower frequencies uncompressed. The 10DCF units are also stereo linkable, making them the perfect complement for the output stage of a mixer.

“Our new 10DCF is an incredibly versatile tool for both tracking and mixing,” commented Mark Loughman, president of BAE Audio. “The unit retains the same top grade, Class A circuitry that is present in our other gear, while providing bypass filter options that make it more customizable, especially useful for drum and bass applications.”

Aside from its unmistakably authentic sound quality, the 10DCF also features a useful range of features on its front panel, including Elma stepped switches for each control, BAE Audio’s trademark Marconi knobs, and a gastank style analogue meter. The combination of these elements provides users with accurate visual and tactile reference points as they adjust and shape their sounds. The metering on the 10DCF incorporates a sleek and simple design, with easy to read white lettering set against a black background in a rugged gastank style encasement.

The 10DCF, which is available now and priced at $2,100 (including power supply), is hand assembled in California using only premium grade analogue components. “As a company, we are proud to embrace vintage gear philosophies while remaining a truly innovative company that is constantly evolving and refining our product line,” said Loughman. “For us, it is very important to take the very best of our legacy products and build on that, which in turn enables our customers to be more creative and realize their sonic aspirations.”

Pricing is set at $1,900 for a single unit without power supply, $2,100 with power supply, and $4,000 for a pair with power supply. For more information on the 10DCF, please visit http://www.baeaudio.com/products/10dcf