Convention Committee Announced for Audio Engineering Society 140th International Convention in Paris, France

New York, NY, December 9, 2015 — Following closely on the heals of the highly successful 139th International Audio Engineering Society Convention in New York, the AES has announced the official Convention Committee for the 140th International AES Convention, set to take place June 4 to 7, 2016, at the Palais des Congrès de Paris in Paris, France. Co-chaired by Michael Williams and Umberto Zanghieri, the 140th Convention is set to once again be the largest European pro audio event of the year.

Once again offering four full days of in-depth programs and presentations, facility tours, and a three-day manufacturer exhibition, the 140th Convention will be headed up by an international collective of individuals dedicated to providing a valuable and informative program to all attendees.

Charged with leading this year’s Paper Sessions at the convention are Paper Co-chairs Thomas Gorne (Germany), Wolfgang Klippel (Germany), Bergane Periaux (France), Robin Reumers (Belgium), and Dejan Todovoric (Serbia). Co-chairs for the convention’s Workshops presentations will be Natanya Ford (UK) and Rob Toulson (UK).

The popular Technical Tours will be Chaired by Phillippe Labroue (France), while additional support will be provided by Facilities Co-chairs Layan Thornton (France) and Nadjia Wallaszkovits (Austria).



“Our convention chairs Umberto Zanghieri and Michael Williams have put together an impressive team to build the program for the 140th AES Convention,” says Bob Moses, AES Executive Director. “The 140th is going to be a great event in a great city. If you are serious about audio, you seriously need to join us in Paris!”

