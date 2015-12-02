Pro Sound Effects Adds New Hybrid Library Features

Enhanced Metadata, Full Online Access & Updates Added To Best Value General Sound Effects Library

New York, NY – Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound effects library company, has added brand new Hybrid Library features including full online access, enhanced metadata, annual updates and more. New features were developed with user feedback to continually deliver more value to PSE’s best-selling and most-reviewed general library.

In concert with the update, the Hybrid Library is available for $1500 (reg. $3495) through December 31st, to independent media creators through PSE’s Freelancer Program. Media production companies with multiple users can now license the Hybrid Library starting at $1795/year.

“Each year we improve Hybrid Library features, continue to support freelancers with affordable pricing, and also offer companies flexible licensing options,” says Douglas Price, President of Pro Sound Effects. “As a result, the Hybrid Library has been reviewed as the best value and fully featured general sound effects library out there and it will only keep getting better.”

HYBRID LIBRARY KEY FEATURES:

55,000 broadcast .wav files, 297GB on Hard Drive

Enhanced, Uniform Metadata

293 Sound Effects Categories

Free Annual Updates

100 additional Download Credits

Full Online Access from any computer

100% Royalty-Free Lifetime License

View Full Hybrid Library Features, Videos, Audio Demos & Reviews

PRICING:

Through December 31st, the Hybrid Library is available for $1500 (reg $3495) for independent media creators through PSE’s Freelancer Program.

For companies with multiple users, annual licensing options start at $1795 per year.

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 175,000+ royalty-free sounds effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.

Learn more about Pro Sound Effects