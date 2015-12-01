Media Links Announces Appointment of Mike Antonovich as Senior Vice President, Global Sales

Media Global Links, a 2014 Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award winner and the market leader in media and data over IP transport solutions, announced the appointment of Michael E. “Mike” Antonovich to the newly created position of Senior Vice President, Global Sales.

Antonovich will have full P&L and management responsibilities over Media Links’ sales operations worldwide, including its subsidiaries in EMEA, the Americas and Australia, reporting directly to the CEO. Mike will also play a key role as a member of the Media Links’ executive team.

“Media Links has been a quiet market leader in managed video and data transport solutions for many years,” commented Takatsugu Ono, CEO of Media Links. “We are poised for significant growth and are very pleased to have Mike Antonovich, with his nearly three decades of global sales experience, join our team and lead our worldwide sales efforts.”

“I am delighted to have been asked to join the talented Media Links’ management and sales team,” said Mike Antonovich. “Media Links has a well-earned reputation for engineering excellence and top-notch customer service within the global telecommunications and broadcast community. The company has an exciting pipeline of new products coming, which will expand its customer base within the media, broadcast and telecommunications markets. I look forward to leveraging the great strengths of this company and expanding the base of customers and channels Media Links serves.”

Antonovich is a respected sales leader and long-serving Telecommunications industry veteran, having served in a variety of operations, engineering, sales and executive positions for a diverse group of companies across the telecommunications spectrum. He has played key roles at organizations including ESPN, Group W Satellite, PanAmSat, Spaceconnection, Genesis Networks, Global Crossing, Roberts Communications, and ATEME. Mike is also an active contributor to many industry trade organizations.

About Media Links

Founded in 1993 with its headquarters in Kawasaki, Japan, Media Global Links Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of broadcast network infrastructure and media transport solutions. Media Links is the umbrella brand name supported by Media Global Links in Japan, Media Links Inc. in Connecticut, USA, Media Links EMEA in the UK and ML AU Pty Ltd. in Australia. The Company’s mission is to offer broadcasters and network providers throughout the world leading edge technology, enabling them to economically transport the complete suite of content signals – 4K, HD/SD video, audio or data - onto their multi-service IP/Ethernet networks. Operating as a pioneer at the forefront of technological innovations and advancements, Media Links provides the only standards based product suite in the market that enables the adoption of media signal types to Telecom standards (IP, Ethernet, SDH, SONET). In 2014, Media Links was awarded a Technology and Engineering Emmy® Award for Standardization and Productization of JPEG2000 (J2K) Interoperability. Media Global Link’s common stock is listed and traded on the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange under the Security Code Number 6659.



