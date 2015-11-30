Trilogy Expands Sales Presence

Trilogy, a leading supplier of intercom solutions and master reference generators for the broadcast industry, has announced the further expansion of the sales team with the appointment of Gary Lewis.

Lewis has more than 30 years of broadcast experience in senior sales positions, most recently with Riedel Communications. Lewis will work alongside Product Sales Manager John Sparrow in the UK and will also augment Trilogy’s sales representation in Eastern Europe and the Baltic states. Lewis reports to Trilogy Sales Director Ewan Johnston.

Johnston said, “This is part of the expansion of our sales teams to capitalise on the interest generated by our VoiceFlow IP intercom solutions. Gary’s experience of the broadcast industry further strengthens our Sales team as we continue to expand our global network to meet demand. He will provide additional resources to support our partner channel as well as improve direct contact with key customers which will further accelerate Trilogy’s growth worldwide.”

Lewis is based in the UK and his appointment is effective immediately. He can be reached on Tel: +44 7770 959618, Email: gary.lewis@trilogycomms.com.

