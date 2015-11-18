Telestream Wirecast Launches New Live Webcasting Capabilities with Onstream Media’s VisualWebcaster

Telestream, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, is teaming up with Onstream Media, a leading provider of high-end webcasting solutions. This integration puts direct access of Onstream’s VisualWebcaster into Telestream’s Wirecast live streaming production software.

Taking advantage of this direct connection will allow producers to offer their clients the opportunity to utilize streaming video, audio, graphics, HTML and presentation slides in their broadcasts. The system offers Q&A, chat, real-time surveys and polls, as well as social networking capabilities, registration tools, email reminders and a custom-branded player interface. Audiences can view broadcasts live or on demand; high-level security prevents unauthorized users from accessing the event. Customers can leverage Visual Webcaster for pay-per-view, continuing education and much more.

Wirecast is the industry's only cross-platform, all-in-one live streaming production software that enables capture, live production and encoding of live streams for broadcast to multiple servers and platforms simultaneously. Wirecast is ideal for broadcasting professional-looking live web shows, news, online gaming, sporting events, concerts, church services, corporate meetings, lectures and much more.

“Visual Webcaster and Wirecast, provides professional video production companies with the ability to offer Onstream Media’s award winning webcasting solution,” said Randy Selman, President and CEO of Onstream Media. “Wirecast users can leverage this end to end solution to create a new, high-margin profit center for themselves, making them more competitive and less likely to lose clients to competitors.”

For more information about Wirecast, visit www.telestream.net. To learn more about VisualWebcaster, visit www.onstreammedia.com.