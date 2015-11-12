Kodak Launches Global Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge

Entrants Can Win up to $12,500 in Prizes and Have Their Clips Screened at Slamdance

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (November 11, 2015) - As part of Kodak's ongoing celebration of 50 years of Super 8 filmmaking, the company has launched the Kodak Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge, and is seeking submissions now through December 21. The inaugural online contest, which is free to enter, is designed to showcase the wide range of creative uses of this small gauge format by passionate shooters from all walks of life who revere its unique look.



Filmmakers, home movie aficionados, documentarians, sports enthusiasts, musicians, promo/spot creatives and experimentalists from all over the world are invited to submit clips that were originated on Super 8 film and range from 15 seconds to 5 minutes. Entries will be taken in one of three categories: POV (fiction), Action (lifestyle) and Flashback (non-fiction).



Once the submission period ends, there will be two rounds of voting open to the general public. The semi-finalist round will begin December 22. The top three videos in each category based on audience votes, along with two semi-finalists from each category chosen by a jury, will be screened at a Kodak event at the Slamdance Film Festival in January 2016. Fifteen films will be chosen in total.



The second stage of voting will determine the overall first, second and third place Audience Award winners. A professional panel of jurists assembled by Kodak will select the Jury Award semi-finalists and winner.



Prizes will range from a Kodak PixPro SP360 Action Camera and a Pro8mm Rhonda Super 8 camera, to film stock, processing and swag, valued at up to $12,500.



The Kodak Super 8 Filmmaking Challenge is hosted on The Audience Awards contest platform. Entrants will need to create a valid Audience Awards account, free of charge. Viewers can also sign up for free to watch and vote for their favorite clips from December 22 to January 25, 2016.



All submissions must be shot on Super 8 film, either with or without sound. Hybrid productions need to be comprised of a minimum of 50% Super 8 footage. Clips can be from any year, original pieces of work or excerpts of longer form projects, and previously exhibited or distributed. For more information and official rules, visit the Kodak Super 8 Filmmaker Challenge.