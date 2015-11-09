Camplex Blackjack Pro Headset Adapter for Blackmagic ATEM Converter

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. – November 9, 2015 Camplex, a global leader in the design and manufacture of professional broadcast fiber optic interface gear, brings the broadcast industry the Camplex BlackJack-APTT, an Active Push-To-Talk inline unit for use with the Blackmagic Design ATEM Camera Converter. The BlackJack unit features model options for female/male and 4 pin/5 pin connectors to enhance the ATEM system headset compatibility from consumer grade to professional intercom headsets in order to augment communications.

The battery operated unit includes a steel spring belt clip for convenient placement of communication controls and a 6-foot TRRS male-to-male cable which connects the unit to the ATEM camera converter. By pressing the talk activation button, operators can turn the system from a party line into a fully functional intercom. A second press closes the microphone line. Ear and Mic knobs allow for volume control and gain, which is essential in loud environments, and enable fine tuning and matching for a wide range of headsets. “We saw the need for a professional integration solution with the Blackmagic Design ATEM Camera Converter allowing operators to use professional PL headsets as well as putting talk and volume controls right at their fingertips,” stated Dan Coscarella, Camplex Product Manager. “It completes the package when using the Camplex BlackJack camera-back mount that we designed specifically for the ATEM converter.” For more information about this product, go to www.camplex.com.

About Camplex Camplex is a trusted broadcast industry manufacturer of fiber optic based camera adapter systems and other broadcast grade fiber optic interface gear. Our fiber optic serial digital video transmission products deliver the signal quality that broadcasters demand and are instantly swappable to any camera. With our unique modular design philosophy, we add high bandwidth and long length deployable fiber for any camera at dramatically lower costs. Camplex supports all formats including 4K and Ultra HD production.