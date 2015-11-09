Pronology Uses FileCatalyst for the Transfer of Digital Files During The FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™

VANCOUVER, CANADA, NOVEMBER 9, 2015 — Unlimi-tech Software Inc, the Emmy® Award-winning creator of FileCatalyst, announces its integration with Pronology’s Media Asset Management (MAM) software to accelerate the transfer of digital assets, used recently for FOX Sports’ coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™.

FOX Sports embarked on an ambitious approach for the coverage of the 2015 Women’s World Cup. Matches were played at various venues across Canada, with the coverage coordinated from the International Broadcast Coordination Center located in Vancouver, British Columbia. All of the post-production efforts were carried out more than 1000 miles away at two separate post-production facilities in Los Angeles. All of the match recordings, including ISO cameras, other replay angles, as well as the ENG style content – up to and including 4K – was captured in Vancouver. Pronology managed and stored all of the FOX assets from three separate “storage” locations. Authorized users had the ability to login from anywhere and instantly view proxy footage that was frame accurately linked to the corresponding high-res footage.

To meet the tight editorial deadlines required in the coverage of a live sporting event of such magnitude, FOX Sports required the ability to transfer a large number of high-resolution video files – from any one location to any of the other locations, both automatically and on-demand.

Pronology deployed its new Location Intelligence feature, a first of its kind capability, which enabled the production crew to determine at a glance whether the content required was available where it was needed or if it required transfer. Pronology integrated the FileCatalyst API into their MAM for the movement of all files and in doing so, had the ability to move content between all three locations as needed. FileCatalyst’s patented UDP-based technology sent files hundreds of times faster than traditional file transfer methods.

“As Pronology embarked on this project, we looked at a range of technologies that would complement and streamline the requirements of this production, especially given the geographic challenges,” said Jonathan Aroesty, co-founder, Pronology. “The use of our new Location Intelligence feature coupled with FileCatalyst’s accelerated file transfer technology proved to be a winning combination.”

Between the raw source content that was sent to the edit facilities and the finished pieces sent back to Vancouver for playout, more than 300 TB’s of media was transferred during the course of the event. All of this was accomplished utilizing a relatively inexpensive 1 Gb connection, making for a cost effective solution suitable for almost any size production.

“We are always excited to play a role in major sporting events, such as the FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015,” said Chris Bailey, founder and CEO of Unlimi-Tech. “FileCatalyst has a proven history when it comes to providing accelerated file transfer for live events, and that is something of which we are very proud.”

About Unlimi-Tech Software Inc.

Located in Ottawa, Canada, Unlimi-Tech is the Emmy® Award winning creator of FileCatalyst, a world leading accelerated file transfer solution. Founded in 2000, the company has more than one thousand customers in media & entertainment, energy & mining, gaming, and printing, including many Fortune 500 companies as well as military and government organizations. FileCatalyst is a software platform designed to accelerate and manage file transfers securely and reliably. FileCatalyst is immune to the effects that latency and packet loss have on traditional file transfer methods like FTP, HTTP, or CIFS. Global organizations use FileCatalyst to solve issues related to file transfer, including content distribution, file sharing, and offsite backups. To learn more visit http://filecatalyst.com or on Twitter @FileCatalyst.

About Pronology

Pronology’s digital asset management tools simplify the tasks of content creation and distribution for today’s file-based workflows by offering a single platform that unifies the production process from acquisition to archive. Pronology allows a limitless number of users to simultaneously and remotely acquire, manage, approve, log, distribute, transcode and archive content using a standard web browser. Its user-friendly interface has been designed by users, for users, to accommodate a wide range of possible workfl­ows. For more information, please contact us at 212-660-1600/ info@pronology.com or visit us online at www.pronology.com.